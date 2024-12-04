Meet woman who is a former nurse and now a billionaire, actively redistributing her wealth, inspired by philanthropy initiatives like the Giving Pledge.

Marie Dageville and her husband, Benoit Dageville, experienced a dramatic life change in September 2020 when Snowflake, the data cloud company co-founded by Benoit, went public, instantly making them billionaires. Marie, a former hospice nurse, embraced this newfound wealth by focusing on giving it away to support impactful causes.

In a candid interview, Marie emphasized the importance of redistribution, stating, “We need to redistribute what we have that is too much.” Her approach to philanthropy is pragmatic: start giving and focus on the needs of the recipients rather than the preferences of donors. She advocates taking risks in philanthropy, trusting nonprofits to utilize funds effectively, and making unrestricted grants to empower organizations to allocate resources as they see fit.

The idea of billionaire philanthropy has deep roots, dating back to Andrew Carnegie’s 1889 essay The Gospel of Wealth, which encouraged the rich to donate their wealth during their lifetimes. Initiatives like the Giving Pledge, launched in 2010 by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Melinda French Gates, have further inspired billionaires to commit to giving away at least half their fortunes. To date, 244 billionaires have joined the pledge.

Marie finds inspiration in fellow philanthropists like MacKenzie Scott, who demonstrates that large-scale giving can be swift and impactful. However, challenges persist. Philanthropy often feels daunting to billionaires due to the complexity of ensuring funds are used effectively. Jorge Pérez, a real estate mogul and Giving Pledge member, highlighted that engaging with existing organizations and involving family in decision-making can simplify the process and increase impact.

Marie Dageville’s journey showcases a commitment to using wealth for societal benefit, encouraging others to embrace transparency and boldness in giving. As she notes, philanthropy not only addresses inequality but also contributes to building more equitable and sustainable societies.

