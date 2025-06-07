The palace's structure was built using sandstone and marble, with a dedicated railway line established for stone transportation. The construction involved approximately 3,000 to 4,000 workers. The total cost of the project amounted to Rs. 1,09,11,228, a significant expenditure during that period.

While the Netflix series "The Royal" highlights the extravagant lifestyles of Indian royalty, featuring grand palaces, exquisite jewelry, and opulent attire, the reality is not uniform across all royal families. Princess Shivranjani Rajye of Jodhpur presents a contrasting image.

Unlike the typical portrayal of royalty with diamonds, elaborate dresses, and a lavish lifestyle, Princess Shivranjani's life offers a different perspective, challenging the common perception of modern-day royals.

Who is Shivranjani Rajye?

Shivranjani Rajye, the only daughter of the Jodhpur royal family, which is among the richest in India, plays a key role alongside her brother in managing a family fortune estimated at around Rs. 22,000 crore. Her responsibilities also include overseeing the famous Umaid Bhawan Palace, which has been transformed into a heritage hotel, and handling the family's business interests both within India and in international markets.

Despite her significant wealth and the responsibilities that come with it, she has chosen to live a life of simplicity. This is often a surprise to those who meet her, as her demeanor and lifestyle are far removed from the extravagant displays often associated with royal families, showcasing a sense of grace that belies her immense wealth.

The Umaid Bhawan Palace

The Jodhpur royal family of Rajasthan is known as one of the richest in India, with their home, the Umaid Bhawan Palace, standing as a significant symbol of royal heritage and pride. This palace, one of the world's largest residential structures, is located in Jodhpur, often referred to as the "Sun City."

Where does the royal family lives today?

Princess Shivranjani Rajye and her family continue to reside in the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace, which features 347 rooms and spans 26 acres. Construction, initiated in 1929 under the commission of Maharaja Umaid Singh, the then ruler of Jodhpur, took approximately 15 years to complete. The project served not only as a royal endeavor but also as a means to provide employment and support for the local populace.

During the palace's construction, Jodhpur was grappling with a severe three-year drought, leading to widespread famine. In response, the king initiated the palace's construction as a crucial measure to provide employment and alleviate the suffering of the people.

About Umaid Bhawan Palace

The palace's structure was built using sandstone and marble, with a dedicated railway line established for stone transportation. The construction involved approximately 3,000 to 4,000 workers. The total cost of the project amounted to Rs. 1,09,11,228, a significant expenditure during that period.

The Umaid Bhawan Palace encompasses numerous royal halls, a swimming pool, a library, a billiards room, an expansive dining area, gardens, and a golf course. The palace is segmented into three primary sections: the royal residence, the Umaid Bhawan Palace Museum, and the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel, which operates as a luxury establishment.

Currently, Maharaja Gaj Singh and his family occupy the royal section of the palace.

Who looks after Umaid Bhawan Palace now?

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh, the prince of Jodhpur and a notable polo player, currently manages the Umaid Bhawan Palace. He, along with his sister Princess Shivranjani Rajye, are the designated heirs to the royal family.

Princess Shivranjani Rajye, the eldest daughter of Maharaja Gaj Singh, is a graduate of Cambridge University, where she studied Human Sciences. Following her brother's serious accident nearly two decades ago, and amidst the family's financial challenges, she took on a significant role in supporting the family's business ventures.

Since then, she has collaborated closely with her brother to expand the royal family's heritage business. Her efforts have been instrumental in converting historical palaces and forts into hotels and museums, generating a consistent revenue stream. A key strategic move involved partnering with Tata's Taj Group to transform a portion of the Umaid Bhawan Palace into a luxury hotel.

Shivranjani Rajye's personal life

Despite her royal lineage, Shivranjani has chosen not to marry. Now approximately 50 years old, she remains unmarried by choice, dedicating her efforts to managing and expanding the family's legacy. Her contributions have significantly elevated the Umaid Bhawan Palace to a globally recognised wedding destination.

According to Startup Talky, the estimated net worth of Maharaja Gaj Singh's royal family is approximately Rs. 22,400 crore. His son and heir, Yuvraj Shivraj Singh, is actively involved in preserving and growing this legacy. He oversees the operations of Umaid Bhawan Palace, with a particular focus on events and royal functions hosted at the venue.

In addition to Umaid Bhawan Palace, Yuvraj Shivraj Singh also owns other heritage hotels, including Bal Samand Lake Palace and Sardar Samand Palace. Princess Shivranjani Rajye is also significantly contributing to the expansion of the family’s heritage business.

Celebrity weddings held at Umaid Bhawan Palace

The palace has been chosen as a wedding venue by celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and PV Sindhu. Hosting a wedding at the palace is a significant investment, with a single-night wedding celebration costing between Rs. 76 lakh to Rs. 92 lakh, depending on the specific package and menu selected.