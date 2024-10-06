Twitter
After Delhi's big drug bust, MD worth Rs 1800 crore seized from...

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim's first female IPS officer

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal makes big statement, promises to campaign for PM Modi if...

Dinner with Kim Jong Un or George Soros? Jaishankar's witty response goes viral 

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim’s first female IPS officer

Aparajita Rai has made history as Sikkim's first female IPS officer after successfully clearing the UPSC exam twice.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim’s first female IPS officer
Aparajita Rai
Aparajita Rai has made history by becoming Sikkim's first female Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, a remarkable achievement that has inspired many. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, known for its difficulty and low pass rate, often intimidates aspirants. However, Rai’s journey serves as a testament to determination and resilience. She successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam in both 2010 and 2011, showcasing her dedication and hard work.

Early life and education
Aparajita faced a heartbreaking challenge at a young age when she lost her mother, Roma Rai, at just eight years old. This loss made her more aware of the challenges many people face, especially regarding how government employees treat citizens. Even from a young age, she aspired to become a civil servant and make a difference.

Academically, Rai excelled in school, scoring an impressive 95 percent on the ICS board in 2004. Her hard work was recognized when she received the Founder’s Medal from Tashi Namgyal Academy for being an all-rounder. After completing her schooling, she pursued higher education at the West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, earning a BA LLB (Hons) degree. She distinguished herself further by winning Gold Medals in Public Administration and Jurisprudence during her studies.

UPSC journey
Rai’s journey to success was not without its setbacks. She first attempted the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2009 but did not succeed. Undeterred, she tried again in 2010, achieving a score of 768. Not satisfied with just passing, she aimed even higher and attempted the exam for the third time in 2011, ultimately securing an impressive rank of 358.

Achievements and recognition
During her training at the Police Academy, Aparajita received numerous awards that highlighted her commitment and excellence. She was honored as the Best Lady Outdoor Probationer, awarded by the 1958 Batch of IPS Officers. Additionally, she received the Shri Umesh Chandra Trophy for outstanding field combat skills. Her discipline and precision were recognized by the 55th Batch of Senior Officers, who named her the Best Turnout. She also impressed officials with her proficiency in the Bengali language, earning the West Bengal Government Trophy.

Current role
Today, Aparajita Rai is a respected leader in the West Bengal cadre, currently serving in Siliguri, North Bengal, as an SS in the Intelligence Bureau. Her role comes with significant responsibilities, yet she manages to balance her demanding job with sports. Recently, she showcased her athletic abilities by finishing as the runner-up in the All India Police Badminton Championship.

Aparajita Rai’s story is not just one of personal achievement; it serves as an inspiring example for young women and aspiring civil servants across India. Her journey highlights that with dedication, resilience, and hard work, one can overcome challenges and make a meaningful impact in society.

