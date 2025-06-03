Through her life, Radhikaraje Gaekwad shows that royalty today is not just about titles and tradition, it’s also about purpose, education, and staying true to one’s roots.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda, is one of the most admired royals and is often compared to the legendary Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. Radhikaraje is praised for her beauty, grace, and elegance. But beyond her royal title, she is also a modern woman who connects with thousands through social media. Her photos show everything from grand family events to peaceful travel moments, giving her fans a unique look into a royal life that balances history with the present.

Recently, she spoke out against how royals are shown in movies and TV shows. Referring to a show called ‘The Royals’, she said the portrayal of Indian royalty hasn’t changed since 1947. “We are still seen as people living only in palaces with pearls and chiffon, which is far from reality,” she wrote. “Many royals are now active in politics, business, and social work.”

Radhikaraje herself comes from a family deeply committed to public service. Her father, Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, gave up royal luxury to join the Indian Administrative Service. He dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and was a key figure behind India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. He was also involved in bringing cheetahs back to India and earned the nickname “India’s Cheetah Man.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, Radhikaraje pursued education seriously. She studied Indian History at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi and worked as a journalist. She once shared that, during college, she traveled by public buses.

In 2002, she married Maharaja Samarjitsingh Gaekwad of Baroda, a former cricketer. The couple has two daughters and lives in the grand Laxmi Vilas Palace, the largest residence in India. The palace is four times bigger than London’s Buckingham Palace and even larger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.

Through her life, Radhikaraje Gaekwad shows that royalty today is not just about titles and tradition, it’s also about purpose, education, and staying true to one’s roots.