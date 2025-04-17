It covers over 700 acres—making it four times bigger than Buckingham Palace. The palace features 170 rooms, beautiful gardens, a horse stable, a swimming pool, and even a private golf course.

When we talk about the most expensive homes in India, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia often tops the list. Located in Mumbai, this Rs 15,000 crore residence is no less than a modern-day palace. But there’s another royal home in India that is even grander—and costlier. Meet Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, wife of Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda. She lives in the stunning Lakshmi Vilas Palace, located in Vadodara, Gujarat. This majestic residence is valued at around Rs 25,000 crore, making it even more expensive than Antilia.

Maharaja Samarjitsinh is the 16th ruler of the Gaekwad dynasty and took over the royal seat in 2012. The couple has two daughters—Padmajaraje Gaekwad, born in 2006, and Narayaniraje Gaekwad, born in 2008.

Built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 27 lakh, the Lakshmi Vilas Palace was designed by British architect Major Charles Mant. It covers over 700 acres—making it four times bigger than Buckingham Palace. The palace features 170 rooms, beautiful gardens, a horse stable, a swimming pool, and even a private golf course.

Maharani Radhikaraje hails from the royal family of Wankaner in Gujarat. Her father, Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, gave up his royal title to become an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam.

Today, a part of the palace is open to the public. Tourists from all over India and the world visit to witness its royal beauty. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person, and visiting hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The palace remains closed on Mondays.