Radhikaraje Gaekwad, also known as 'Modern Maharani; of India and wife of Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the honorary Maharaja of Baroda, is making waves in heritage conservation and textile revival. Hailing from the royal family of Wankaner State, she has been featured in MillionaireAsia magazine for her contributions.

The couple lives in the Lakshmi Vilas Palace, an extraordinary residence valued at Rs 25,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive private homes globally. This palace, also known as Baroda Palace, is reported to be four times bigger than Britain's Buckingham Palace and serves as the ancestral home of the Gaekwad royals, who were the former rulers of Vadodara, Gujarat.

About Radhikaraje Gaekwad's husband

Radhikaraje Gaekwad's husband, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, born April 25, 1967, is a cricket administrator and former cricketer. He has even represented his state in the Ranji Trophy. Talking about Samarjitsinh's royal associations, the Gaekwads held power in Baroda since the early 18th century. Samarjitsinh became the successor to the throne after the death of his father, Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad. In 2012, Samarjitsinh was crowned as the Maharaja at the Laxmi Vilas Palace.

About Lakshmi Vilas Palace

Constructed in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of the Gaekwad royal family, the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara stands as the world's private residence in the world, with an estimated construction cost of £180,000 (approximately Rs 25,00,000). This magnificent palace surpasses even Buckingham Palace, the opulent residence of the British Royal Family in London, as well as Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the Rs 15,000 crore mansion owned by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The Lakshmi Vilas Palace, which spans over 700 acres (3,04,92,000 square feet), features 170 rooms along with a vast garden, a large horse stable, a swimming pool, and a private golf course. The main architect of this grand palace, regarded as the most expensive private home in the world today, was British engineer Major Charles Mant.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad Net worth

Considering their inherited assets, properties, and business ventures, the Royal Family of Baroda has an impressive net worth exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.