Pinki Haryan's childhood was miserable and difficult but she was determined to transform her life. With unwavering resolve, unrelenting perseverance, and tireless effort she overcame the most difficult hurdles to become a doctor.
There are many inspirational stories that we come across, mostly in the field of education and career. However, there are a few stories that are highly inspirational and surprising at the same time. One among them is Pinki Haryan, a young lady from Himachal Pradesh, whose journey from being a beggar to a doctor is surprising and touching.
Pinki Haryan once begged on the streets of Mcleodganj and used to look for anything to eat from garbage bins. She was born in the poorest of families in Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Due to her poverty she had to face various troubles in her childhood. She and her family lived in a slum and survived on begging and food hunting.
Her childhood was indeed miserable and difficult but her financial condition did not deter her, and she was determined to transform her life. With unwavering resolve, unrelenting perseverance, and tireless effort she overcame the most difficult hurdles to become a doctor.
A chance encounter in 2004 with Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan monk, transformed Pinki's life. Jamyang, who led the Tong-Len Charitable Trust, offered to sponsor Pinki's education at Dayanand Public School. Initially, Pinki's father was hesitant, but Jamyang's persistence led to Pinki's enrollment, making her one of the first students to reside in the trust's hostel for underprivileged children.
She came out to be an excellent student, showing immense progress in academics. After completing her class 12 exams, she cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance test but could not become eligible to get a seat in a government medical college.
When feeing despair thinking of private colleges’ overwhelming fees, Tong-Len Charitable Trust once again rescued her from hopelessness and with the help of organisation's UK chapter, she secured admission in a reputable medical college in China in 2018.
She earned a MBBS degree from a Chinese college six years later. Pinki Haryan returned to her home in Dharamshala to prepare for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) which is needed to get a medical license required to practice medicine in India.
Monk Lobsang Jamyang changed Pinki's life, and says that he's proud of his protege's success. Jamyang is the man behind the Tong-Len Trust that helps children from underprivileged families. He believes in the encouragement of children in good areas so that they become good human beings, and not just conditioned to make money.
The Tibetan monk's philanthropic efforts have had a profound impact, transforming the lives of hundreds of children, including Pinki, who have gone on to become successful professionals. Pinki speaks gratefully of Jamyang, affectionately regarding him as a father figure who inspired and supported her throughout her journey.
