Meet woman who left her practice as doctor, cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, later resigned to pursue...

Dr. Tanu Jain’s journey is an inspiring example of resilience, determination, and the power of pursuing one’s passion. From her beginnings in the field of dentistry to becoming a UPSC trainer, her story reflects a strong will to make a difference and the courage to switch career paths when she discovered her true calling.

Early Life and Education

Born into a modest family, Tanu Jain was always academically inclined. She pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from a reputed college, where she developed her dentistry skills and engaged in community service. During dental camps, she saw the challenges faced by underprivileged communities, which inspired her to seek a bigger impact beyond the dental profession.

Although she was successful in her dental career, Tanu realized that her true passion lay in public service. Inspired by the stories of civil servants making a significant difference in society, she decided to prepare for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). This was a bold decision, as it meant leaving behind a stable career in dentistry and stepping into the highly competitive world of the UPSC exams.

The UPSC Journey

Shifting from dentistry to UPSC preparation wasn’t easy, but Tanu took on the challenge with determination. She spent long hours studying the vast syllabus, balancing medical knowledge with subjects like Indian polity, economy, and history. The journey was tough, and there were moments of self-doubt, especially when her mock exam scores did not meet her expectations. However, her resolve stayed strong, and she used each setback as a learning opportunity.

To support her studies, Tanu joined a study group and sought guidance from mentors who had successfully cleared the exams. This collaborative approach helped her stay motivated. After three attempts, her hard work paid off when she successfully cleared the UPSC examination.

Becoming a UPSC Trainer

Instead of taking up a career in civil services, Tanu found a new passion: teaching and mentoring UPSC aspirants. She established her own coaching institute with the aim of helping students from diverse backgrounds achieve their dreams. Combining her medical knowledge with civil services training, she focuses on holistic development, critical thinking, and practical application of concepts.

Tanu’s classes are interactive, and she encourages students to actively participate and engage in discussions. Her teaching style is relatable, and she often shares her own experiences from both dentistry and UPSC preparation to help students understand the challenges they might face.

Impact and Legacy

Dr. Tanu Jain is more than just a UPSC trainer; she is a mentor who empowers her students. She organizes workshops on mental health, stress management, and time management to help students handle the pressures of UPSC exams. Her dedication has transformed the lives of many students, giving them the confidence to chase their dreams.

Tanu Jain’s story is a reminder that success is not limited to one career path. With determination and the right guidance, anyone can follow their passion and create a meaningful impact.

