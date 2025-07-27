Meet woman who left acting at 15, started preparing for UPSC exam, became IAS officer after 6 attempts with AIR...

Former child actress who left a successful film career to become an IAS officer after multiple failed attempts, now serving as CEO in Karnataka.

In the world of Indian cinema, many actors and actresses enjoy fame and success. But only a few have the courage to leave it all behind and follow a different path. One such remarkable story is that of HS Keerthana, a former child actress who chose to leave her film career at its peak to become an IAS officer.

A Star from a Young Age

HS Keerthana began acting at a very young age. She worked in several popular Kannada and Tamil TV shows and films, becoming a known face in the South Indian entertainment industry. As a child artist, she appeared in shows like Ganga-Yamuna, Kanur Heggadathi, Circle Inspector, Janani, Putani Agent, and many more. She acted in 48 TV serials and 32 films, including some with popular Tamil actor Ramesh Aravind. Despite her success, Keerthana made a life-changing decision at the age of 15, she stepped away from acting completely. Her choice came as a big surprise to the film industry and her fans.

A Tough Journey Toward IAS

After quitting acting, Keerthana set her sights on something much more challenging, becoming a civil servant. She first passed the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam and worked for two years. But her ultimate goal was to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in India.

Her journey was not easy. Keerthana failed the UPSC exam five times, but she never gave up. Her dedication finally paid off in 2020, when she cleared the exam on her sixth attempt, securing All India Rank 167. She was first posted as an Assistant Commissioner in Mandya, Karnataka. Currently, HS Keerthana is serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Panchayat in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Her story is an example of hard work, courage, and determination. From shining on screen as a child to serving the country as an IAS officer, Keerthana’s journey is truly inspiring.