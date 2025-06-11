Sheila Singh co-heads Dhoni Entertainment with Sakshi Dhoni, growing it into an Rs 800 crore company.

Whenever someone writes about the history of Indian cricket, there is no doubt that an entire chapter will be dedicated to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni has created countless unforgettable moments and records. Loved and respected across the country, Mahi is not just known for his achievements on the field but also for his ventures off the field. One of his most successful business efforts is Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, a media and production company that has grown massively over the years. But not everyone knows the woman behind the scenes who helped shape its success, Sheila Singh. She is not just any CEO, she is also Dhoni’s mother-in-law and the mother of his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. Since 2020, Sheila Singh, along with her daughter Sakshi, has been managing Dhoni Entertainment as co-CEOs. Under their leadership, the company has grown into a multi-million-rupee business. Sheila Singh took on this leadership role for the first time in her career, and she has done an excellent job. Together, the mother-daughter duo has produced several successful projects and turned the company into a valuable part of MS Dhoni’s business empire.

Sheila Singh’s husband, RK Singh, had once worked with Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh Dhoni, at the Kanoi Group’s Binaguri Tea Company. This was during the early days of Dhoni’s cricket career. At that time, Sheila focused on managing her home and raising her children. Years later, she stepped into the business world with confidence and is now part of one of India’s fast-growing entertainment companies.

Today, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited is reportedly valued at over Rs 800 crore, with Sakshi holding the largest share. This company is also a major contributor to MS Dhoni’s total net worth, which is said to be around Rs 2,652,181,750.

From managing a household to running a successful company, Sheila Singh’s journey is truly inspiring.