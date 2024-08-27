Twitter
Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Melbourne resident Emily Lahey, battling terminal NUT carcinoma, will auction off segments of her time in Sydney as part of an art project.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...
Emily Lahey
Emily Lahey, a Melbourne resident battling NUT carcinoma, is facing a profound reality with her terminal illness. NUT carcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer with an average survival time of only six to nine months. With this grim prognosis, Lahey has become acutely aware of how precious time truly is.

In a poignant and innovative move, Lahey will be auctioning off segments of her remaining time to strangers in Sydney as part of a unique living artwork titled ‘Time to Live’. During this event, participants will spend time with Lahey while a projection counts down from three minutes, symbolizing the fleeting moments they share together. This artistic endeavor aims to highlight the emotional and psychological challenges of living with a terminal diagnosis, as well as to draw attention to the critical need for ongoing cancer research.

Lahey, now 31, was previously an avid runner, accustomed to running 5 to 10 kilometers daily. Diagnosed with cancer at 27, she initially struggled with prolonged sinusitis and headaches. However, it was only when she started losing vision in one eye that doctors discovered a large mass, about the size of a cricket ball, across her sinuses and skull bone. The rare cancer’s resistance to standard treatments like chemotherapy left her medical team uncertain about how to proceed. Genetic testing led to the consideration of an experimental treatment involving BET inhibitors, but Lahey had to wait until her condition worsened enough to qualify for the government’s special access scheme.

Lahey expressed gratitude for the extra time this treatment has provided, acknowledging the support from her family. Despite the uncertainty surrounding her survival, she strives to make the most of each day. Reflecting on her journey, Lahey described the experience as a rollercoaster, with moments of intense struggle but also a growing confidence to look towards the future.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Australia, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). Lahey believes that many people underestimate its potential impact on their lives. She emphasized the value of time and the urgent need for continued cancer research. As of the late 2010s, nearly 70 percent of Australians survived at least five years after diagnosis. Lahey urges support for new, progressive research until survival rates improve further.

The ‘Time to Live’ art initiative is supported by the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF), which funds research across all types of cancers, including rare ones like NUT carcinoma. Through her personal experience, Lahey hopes to inspire others to reassess their priorities and contribute to the fight against cancer.

