Meet woman who is new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, brought Rs 500 crore home

When whispers of a new, extravagant property purchase surfaced in Mumbai, it wasn't just the staggering $500 million price tag that caught the eye. The name Michelle Poonawala emerged, sparking curiosity and intrigue. Who is this woman, and how did she become the latest neighbour to the Ambanis?

Michelle Poonawala, the wife of billionaire businessman Yohan Poonawala, is not just another affluent name in India’s elite circles. With the Poonawala family's net worth soaring to $27 billion (approximately ₹2.26 lakh crore), Michelle's new acquisition on Cuffe Parade—a stunning 30,000 square feet estate—adds a dramatic flair to the high-stakes property market.

Previously, the Ambani family reigned supreme in the ‘Sea Wind’ area of Cuffe Parade. Anil Ambani’s residence, though now situated in Pali Hill, retains a legacy on the iconic road. But with the Poonawalas' grand purchase, Cuffe Parade is once again at the centre of attention, setting the stage for a new era of opulence and influence.

Michelle, who manages MYP Design Studio, has seamlessly blended her passion for design with the grandeur of her new home. Her studio, known for its cutting-edge designs, reflects her unique touch and dedication to luxury. The studio’s creative prowess undoubtedly extends into her personal space, promising a home that is as aesthetically captivating as it is impressive in scale.

Yohan Poonawala, Michelle's husband, is a prominent figure in his own right. He is the chairman of Poonawala Engineering Group and the cousin of Adar Poonawala, CEO of the Serum Institute of India. This connection places the Poonawalas firmly in the nexus of India’s elite, further accentuated by their new property investment.

As Michelle Poonawala settles into her colossal new abode, the questions continue to swirl. How will this addition influence the neighbourhood dynamics? And what does this move signify in the broader context of India’s wealth landscape? With each passing day, the story of Michelle Poonawala and her lavish new home on Cuffe Parade continues to unfold, offering a glimpse into the lives of India’s most influential families.