Discovering a new destination every week or month, savoring local dishes, and wandering through streets while admiring local architecture is a dream for many. Now, imagine traveling full-time and visiting all the countries in the world by your early 20s. This is the remarkable story of Lexie Alford, who holds the official Guinness World Record as the youngest person to visit 195 countries by the age of 21.

The now 26-year- old, Lexie Alford from northern California has achieved another milestone this year by becoming the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric car. After spending 200 days on the road and traveling over 30,000 kilometers across six continents, Lexie has enjoyed an incredible journey while also encountering various challenges along the way.

During her visits to countries deemed dangerous or unstable, Lexie Alford said she learned to keep in mind that circumstances can change at any moment, and it's important to accept this reality when entering such situations.

In an interview with The Sun, Lexie Alford shared that her passion for traveling was inspired by her parents, both of whom were travel agents. She said, “It started as a personal curiosity. I've always been curious about different places around the world and how far I could push myself.”

Lexie Alford emphasised that by consistently placing herself in uncomfortable situations, she has significantly boosted her confidence in her abilities, which she applies to her everyday life.

She frequently shares insights from her travels on her Instagram account, where she has garnered a following of 1.2 million people.

Lexie Alford also recommended travelers to avoid visiting Mali, a West African country known for the city of Timbuktu, as it has faced significant conflict in recent years. She explained, “Large areas of Mali are under the control of Islamist rebels who practice extremely strict sharia law.”

Meanwhile, Lexie shared that her favorite aspect of life is traveling, stating that nothing will ever compare to that experience.