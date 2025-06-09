IPS officer Srishti Gupta busted a fake HSSC website fraud, arrested 6 accused, and is now gaining praise for her efforts in cybercrime control and women’s safety.

A major case of online fraud was recently uncovered in Haryana, where a fake website was created in the name of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The Haryana Cyber Police acted swiftly and arrested six accused individuals involved in the scam. They also shut down the fake website that was tricking job seekers. Panchkula's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Srishti Gupta, shared the details of this case during a press conference, drawing public attention. Since then, IPS officer Srishti Gupta has been in the news for her bold actions and leadership.

Despite her rising popularity, unlike many other IAS and IPS officers who are very active on social media, DSP Srishti Gupta prefers to stay away from the world of followers and likes. Not much is known about her personal life, but her professional journey gives a glimpse into her impressive background.

From Engineering to the IPS

Srishti Gupta is an IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, from 1999 to 2012. She then cleared the highly competitive JEE entrance exam and got admission to the Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU), one of India’s top engineering colleges. She studied Civil Engineering there from 2012 to 2016 and passed with distinction in all semesters.

During her school years, Srishti received a gold medal in 2011 at DPS Vasant Kunj and was also awarded the OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarship (OPJEMS) in 2012. After completing her engineering degree, she worked briefly as a project manager at Sima Labs in Delhi after doing an internship in Noida.

But her dream was different. Srishti prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination for five years. She described her preparation journey as difficult and full of challenges. Her determination finally paid off when she secured the 171st rank in the 2020 UPSC exam and chose the Indian Police Service.

She was first posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Yamunanagar, Haryana, and is now serving as DSP in Panchkula. Since her posting, she has instructed her team to focus on important issues such as women’s safety and tackling the growing problem of drug use and smuggling in the region. Her strong stance and dedication are earning her praise across the state.