Anju Sharma's journey from failing in school to cracking UPSC on her first attempt proves that determination and planning matter more than early academic success.

It is often believed that only toppers or brilliant students can clear competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services Examination. However, IAS officer Anju Sharma's story proves this idea wrong. Her journey from being a below-average student to becoming a successful IAS officer is truly inspiring and full of lessons.

Anju Sharma did not have a perfect academic record during her school years. In fact, she failed in two subjects – Chemistry in Class 10 and Economics in Class 12 – while scoring distinction in all other subjects. While these failures could have discouraged many, Anju took them as learning experiences that shaped her future. She now says that these low points were important turning points in her life.

At just 22 years of age, Anju cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt – an exam considered one of the toughest in India. In an interview, she shared that preparing at the last moment caused her a lot of stress during her school days. Recalling one such moment, she said, “I had so many chapters left to study that I panicked after dinner, knowing I would fail. Everyone around me kept saying that Class 10 marks are very important for future studies.” This pressure made her feel overwhelmed.

During this difficult phase, her mother played a very important role by supporting and motivating her. Slowly, Anju changed her study habits and stopped relying on last-minute preparation. She began studying regularly and with proper planning. This change helped her score well in college, where she went on to win a gold medal. She completed her graduation with a BSc degree and later pursued an MBA from Rajasthan.

Thanks to her consistent efforts and early preparation, she cleared the UPSC exam on her first try and was even among the toppers.

Anju started her career in 1991 as a Deputy Collector in Rajkot. Over the years, she has worked in several key positions such as DDO in Baroda and Gandhinagar, District Collector, and roles in the Department of Industries and Commerce. Currently, she serves as the Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Her journey is a strong reminder that failures are not the end but can be the beginning of something great, if handled with the right attitude and hard work.