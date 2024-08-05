Meet woman, who earns Rs 60000000 per month, now looking for...

Marie Temara is a 7-foot-tall woman earning 6 crores a month from social media.

A woman who earns 6 crores a month and has a height of 7 feet is looking for a partner. Meet Marie Temara, a stunning and successful 28-year-old who has become a sensation on social media. Despite her impressive income and towering height, Marie is now seeking a boyfriend and hopes to find someone special to share her life with.

Marie Temara has had a challenging love life so far but is not discouraged. She has focused on her career and now earns a significant income, making up to $800,000 (approximately 6 crores) a month from her content on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Often seen with a fellow influencer known as "Shorts King," who is her biggest fan, the duo has become a popular pair online. The contrast between Marie's height and Shorts King's shorter stature has captivated audiences, whether they're seen exercising together or in playful, romantic poses. However, Marie clarifies that there is nothing romantic between them; their interactions are purely for creating engaging content.

Marie faced ridicule for her height during her school years, but she turned this perceived disadvantage into her strength. Her unique presence has made her famous worldwide. On her social media accounts and subscription platforms, she regularly uploads content, which has become a significant source of her income. Her success has allowed her to provide financial support for her family, even enabling her parents to retire early and live comfortably under the same roof.

While Marie enjoys her financial independence and the admiration of her followers, she feels that her life lacks romance. She admits to having little time for a relationship right now, as her focus remains on her career and creating content. In an interview with the Daily Star, she expressed that although romance isn't currently on the horizon, it doesn't bother her much. She uses her platform to create engaging content, often involving interactions with people shorter than her, including Shorts King, purely for entertainment.

Marie is known for her beauty and towering presence on social media, but she is much more than just her appearance and income. She invests her earnings in property, involving her parents in her financial plans to ensure their well-being. Despite her success, Marie is looking for a genuine partner. She emphasizes that money and height are not important to her when choosing a boyfriend. She is open to dating men of any height, as long as they possess confidence, kindness, and a good personality. For Marie, financial stability and physical stature are just numbers; what truly matters is the character and connection she shares with her partner.

