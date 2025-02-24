A Chinese influencer has been facing criticism for flaunting her salary. She claims that she earns 300,000 yuan (around Rs 35 lakh) in one day. Gu Xixi's claim sparked intense backlash, with many doubting its authenticity and questioning her ethics.

A Chinese influencer has been facing criticism for flaunting her salary. She claims that she earns 300,000 yuan (around Rs 35 lakh) in one day. However, it is surprising that she simply does not do anything but lie in bed the entire day.

During a live stream, Gu Xixi revealed that she earned a staggering 10.39 million yuan (USD1.4 million) on one platform, with a commission of 2.79 million yuan, between February 8-16. Additionally, she generated 8.94 million yuan (USD 1.2 million) in sales on another platform over a week, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

She said, “Today, I spent the entire day lying in bed, did nothing, and still made 1.16 million yuan in sales on my Douyin shop, with an estimated commission of 303,200 yuan (US$42,000)." She added, "The more you cannot stand seeing me doing well, and the more you criticise me, the more I make. It is not about earning hundreds of thousands of yuan per month, it is about earning hundreds of thousands of yuan per day! Understand?”

Gu Xixi's claim sparked intense backlash, with many doubting its authenticity and questioning her ethics. A polarizing figure from southeastern China, Gu Xixi has built a reputation for provocative stunts and antics, initially gaining fame for bizarre online behavior, such as swallowing a ping pong ball. Despite her growing popularity, her online presence has been marred by repeated suspensions for "vulgar content," including explicit behavior and offensive remarks.

Gu Xixi has also openly discussed her troubled past, revealing that at just 15 years old, she was sentenced to two and a half years of probation for her involvement in a violent altercation.

Gu Xixi has a history of showcasing her wealth, including announcing plans to buy a luxurious 2,000-square-meter villa in Nantong worth over 20 million yuan (US$2.7 million) last November. However, such displays of extravagance have only fueled public criticism, especially after her recent claim of effortlessly earning large sums of money.