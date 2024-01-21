Headlines

Meet woman who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year, was banned by Instagram for...

Sofia Ansari is a model, actress and social media influencer, who became famous on TikTok and eventually Instagram

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

Sofia Ansari, born in 1996 in Gujarat to a Muslim family, catapulted to fame around 2018 by creating viral dance content on TikTok, amassing millions of followers. However, the ban on TikTok in India prompted her to shift her focus to Instagram, where she continued to gain popularity through viral reels and regular posts featuring both captivating dance routines and alluring visuals.

In 2021, Sofia faced criticism from prominent YouTubers like Carryminati and Shivam Singh Rajput, who roasted her for her bold content. In response, Sofia Ansari considered legal action against her critics. However, controversies continued in 2022 when her Instagram account was suspended due to posts violating community guidelines, specifically for featuring semi-nude images.

Beyond social media, Sofia extended her presence to the entertainment industry, starring in the MX Taka Tak Fame House web series and featuring in several music videos. Her diversified portfolio reflects not only her dance prowess but also her acting abilities.

Reports suggest that Sofia Ansari's annual earnings exceed Rs 90 lakh, underscoring her success as a social media influencer and entertainer. Despite facing challenges and controversies, Sofia Ansari continues to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital media, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with her multifaceted talents and online persona.

 

 

 

 

