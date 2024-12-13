Meet the founder of Forest Essentials who turned personal hardships into a global Ayurvedic skincare brand, now valued at Rs 8,300 crore.

Mira Kulkarni’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. At just 28 years old, Mira faced a series of devastating challenges. As a single mother of two, she was dealing with a failed marriage when she tragically lost both her parents, leaving her without a support system. Despite these hardships, Mira refused to give up.

With a passion for handmade soaps and candles, she decided to take control of her life. Starting small, Mira worked alongside her daughter to create artisanal products. In 2000, she turned this passion into a business by founding Forest Essentials from her garage, with only two employees and Rs 2 lakh as capital.

Mira’s vision was clear: create premium skincare products using 100% Ayurvedic ingredients sourced from the serene hills of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Initially, she focused on making high-quality soaps and candles, paying close attention to detail. However, their premium pricing made her worry about customer demand. Mira believed in her product’s unmatched quality and trusted that the right audience would appreciate it.

Her determination paid off. Forest Essentials opened its first store in Delhi's upscale Khan Market, and the brand’s reputation for luxurious, natural products quickly spread. By 2008, the product line expanded to include body polishes, hair oils, and anti-aging serums. Forest Essentials grew rapidly, opening seven stores across India and supplying soaps to renowned hotels like Hyatt Regency.

A major breakthrough came in 2008 when global cosmetics giant Estée Lauder invested Rs 7 crore in the company, helping it grow into a Rs 100 crore brand. Today, Forest Essentials operates 130 stores across India, exports to 120 countries, and generates Rs. 432 crore in revenue. Its products are featured in 190 luxury properties, including London’s Taj 51 Buckingham Suites.

Mira Kulkarni is now one of India’s wealthiest women, with a net worth of Rs 1,290 crore as per the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report. Her journey inspires us all to turn challenges into opportunities and pursue dreams with unwavering determination.