OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal married Geetansha Sood in a private ceremony at a five-star hotel in Delhi on March 7, 2023. Though Geetansha has maintained a low profile, her significant role in Ritesh’s life and entrepreneurial journey has now come to light.

A Love Story of Support and Perseverance

Ritesh and Geetansha first met in 2012 when Ritesh was striving to turn his dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur into reality. At the time, Ritesh was facing significant challenges, including financial difficulties—reports indicate he once had just Rs 30 in his bank account. Despite these hardships, Geetansha stood firmly by his side, offering the encouragement and support he needed to stay focused on his vision for OYO.

Their relationship blossomed over 11 years, demonstrating their deep bond and commitment to each other before tying the knot. Their long-lasting relationship is a testament to their strong partnership and shared journey through life's ups and downs.

Who is Geetansha Sood?

While Geetansha keeps a low public profile, she hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and is not new to the world of business. As per a report by DNA, she is the director of Formation Ventures Limited, a private firm registered in Kanpur. The company, established on August 22, 2020, has three directors, including Geetansha, who holds shares worth Rs 1 lakh in the firm.

A Star-Studded Wedding and Seeking Blessings from PM Modi

The couple’s wedding was attended by several prominent business figures, including PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart’s Piyush Bansal, and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son. Prior to their wedding, Ritesh and Geetansha had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to invite him to their wedding and seek his blessings, adding a special touch to their big day.

A Growing Family

In October 2023, Ritesh Agarwal shared the joyful news of Geetansha’s pregnancy. He posted a heartfelt message alongside a picture of the couple, referring to her as “Geet” and expressing gratitude for her sacrifices throughout their journey together.

Ritesh Agarwal’s Inspiring Journey

Ritesh founded OYO as a teenager and turned it into a global hotel aggregator with a presence in many countries. His story is one of resilience, vision, and hard work—qualities that were nurtured and supported by Geetansha along the way.

This beautiful chapter in Ritesh and Geetansha’s story highlights the importance of unwavering support in achieving one's dreams, proving that behind every successful entrepreneur, there often lies a tale of love, sacrifice, and enduring partnership.