Omwati, elderly living in Bailara village in Nadbai Tehsil of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, started making Tulsi mala from a small scale and continued her work to make it large scale and now earns Rs 30,000 monthly. Her story is an inspiration for women like her who needs strong independence.

In today’s time woman have made themself strongly independent even in places far-off from the highly developed urban areas like villages and remote places. These women have built successful businesses out of small things like local food items, artisanry and much more. Omwati, elderly living in Bailara village in Nadbai Tehsil of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, started making Tulsi mala from a small scale and continued her work to make it large scale and now earns Rs 30,000 monthly. Not only this, to improve lives of other women like her she is teaching them in different states. Her story is outstandingly inspirational.

How Omwati started her own venture

Omwati had a highly poor financial background and could not even afford two-times meal and so was desperate to start her own work. In an interview, she explained her story and said, “My son Monu learned the art of making Tulsi malas (rosaries) from Jait in Mathura 23 years ago. After that, he started working from home. Seeing the machine at home, I felt inspired to learn the craft. I asked my son to teach me, but he didn't pay much attention. However, I was determined to learn. So, whenever my son worked, I would observe him closely. When he wasn't around, I would practice making malas on the machine by myself. Within a month, without any formal training, I learned to make Tulsi malas.”

She further said, “After learning the craft, I needed raw materials and tools to make malas, but I had no money. I managed to secretly get the tools and red sandalwood from my relatives. Then, I made my first mala and sold it in the market for Rs 400. This sparked a greater interest in the work within me, especially since our financial situation was very weak. We struggled to make ends meet. From that day on, my journey began, and it continues to this day. I never looked back. I worked day and night making Tulsi malas. Now, we've become financially stable, earning Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.”

Gift from IIT

She did not only change her fate by being determined to become self-reliant, but she was also strong enough to change the fate of women like her and taught the skill of making malas to women from her own and far-off states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha and Kolkata. They became independent just like Omwati. Impressed by her work, IIT Delhi offered her the machine used to make Tulsi mala.