India's royal era may be history, but many royal families, like the Mewar dynasty, continue their legacy with grandeur. Following Arvind Singh Mewar's passing, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar took on a prominent role, while his sister, Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar, also garnered attention for her royal lineage and public presence. As a descendant of Maharana Pratap, Princess Padmaja often shares photos on social media, showcasing her elegant yet simple style in traditional attire.

Modern-day princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is a third-generation heritage hotelier and Executive Director of Business Development at the HRH Group of Hotels. With experience in the US hospitality industry, she's expanding the group's luxury palace hotels globally. Padmaja also founded Friends of Mewar, a charitable organization supporting cultural heritage, healthcare, education, and women's empowerment. She serves on advisory boards at prestigious institutions like Princeton University and Harvard Medical School. This modern-day princess embraces and preserves her Indian culture and royal tradition, despite being exposed to foreign cultures and influences.





Princess Padmaja embraces simplicity showcasing rich Indian culture and heritage



Princess Padmaja often showcases her love for Rajasthani attire, effortlessly styling traditional outfits. She's been spotted in a stunning green lehenga-choli with golden gota patti and stars, as well as a beautiful red and white ensemble adorned with traditional jewellery.









She's also seen in various other traditional outfits, including floral sarees. Her style is a perfect blend of regal elegance and modern simplicity, often accentuated with subtle accessories and a classic bindi.





After marrying Dr. Kush Parmar and moving to Boston, Princess Padmaja bridges her Udaipur heritage and American life, promoting Indian hospitality globally through her work with the HRH Group in the US, Latin America, and the EU.