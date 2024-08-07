Meet woman, new neighbour of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani, owner of Rs 500 crore home, her husband is...

Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade, valued at a staggering Rs 500 crore, was recently acquired by Michelle Poonawala, wife of industrialist Yohan Poonawala.

The whispers began with a shadowy figure seen at Cuffe Parade's elite neighbourhood. An extravagant mansion, once quiet, suddenly buzzed with activity. Who could afford such a colossal estate worth Rs 500 crore?

Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, Anil Ambani, has new neighbours. The luxurious mansion in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade, valued at a staggering Rs 500 crore, was recently acquired by Michelle Poonawala, wife of industrialist Yohan Poonawala.

While Anil Ambani resides in his Pali Hill abode, the family’s former home, 'Sea Wind,' located in the affluent Cuffe Parade, is now neighbored by the Poonawallas’ lavish residence. Michelle, who heads her own MYP Design Studio, is known for her impressive art collection, which will soon grace their new home.

The property spans an impressive 30,000 square feet and will serve as the Poonawallas' second home. Yohan Poonawala, the chairman of Poonawala Engineering Group, shares familial ties with Adar Poonawala, the CEO of Serum Institute of India. The cousins are prominent figures in their respective industries.

Michelle Poonawala’s work as an artist bridges London and Pune, exploring socially engaged themes that resonate globally. This new home will undoubtedly reflect her artistic vision.

Yohan Poonawala is a known automobile enthusiast, boasting a collection of vintage and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore. His passion for cars extends to historical pieces, including the Queen’s Royal Range Rover, adding to his regal assortment.

Their recent purchase has sparked curiosity and admiration, adding to the Poonawallas’ reputation for lavishness. This move has intertwined their legacy with that of the Ambanis, making headlines in Mumbai's social circuit.