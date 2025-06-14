Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother, Revathi Kamath, is writing an emotional autobiography revealing personal struggles and the journey of raising her sons.

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, has announced that she is writing her autobiography. Through a heartfelt Facebook post, she gave a glimpse into her life story and the challenges she faced while raising her two sons, who later went on to build one of India’s most successful online broking platforms. In her emotional post, Revathi said that Nithin and Nikhil were not ordinary children and that each day of raising them came with its own set of struggles. She wrote, “Within 10 months of marriage, my son Nithin was born, and from that moment on, my entire life became about my family. Seven years later, Nikhil was born. They were not normal children. Every day was a challenge!” Revathi’s words hint at a deeply emotional and personal narrative that will be revealed in her upcoming book. She also said that her sons should know about the sacrifices she made and the efforts she put into their upbringing. “They should know what I fed them, how I raised them, and everything in between,” she added, urging people to wait patiently for the full story.

Her post has been met with appreciation and praise from friends, former colleagues, and well-wishers on Facebook. Many have lauded her strength, positivity, and unconditional love for her family.

Revathi Kamath’s autobiography promises to be more than just a series of life events. It will likely offer an emotional account of her dedication, struggles, and the intimate side of a family that gave rise to a business empire.

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath started Zerodha in 2010. What began as a small venture has now grown into a major financial services platform with over 1.8 crore customers. The company has expanded into lending, asset management, and insurance.

Nithin Kamath recently shared that Zerodha aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore by the end of financial year 2026, without increasing its brokerage fees. He also stated that Zerodha plans to grow into a full-fledged financial services group in the coming decade but has no plans to launch an IPO at the moment.

Revathi’s story is expected to give readers a rare look into the personal lives and early days of two of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, along with the strength of the woman who raised them.