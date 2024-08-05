Meet woman, most experienced astronaut in US, set to command India's...

Dr. Peggy Whitson will command the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS in early 2025, with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a crew member.

Dr. Peggy Annette Whitson who is a 64-year-old trained biochemist and America's most experienced astronaut, will be the Commander of the Axiom-4 mission set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in early 2025. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla who is a 39-year-old pilot, is likely to be one of the crew members on this mission.

Dr. Whitson is a veteran of four spaceflights, retired as a NASA astronaut in 2018. She now works for Axiom Space, a private space company based in Houston, where she serves as the director of the human space flight program. Apart from Dr. Whitson, Group Captain Shukla will be joined by a Polish and a Hungarian astronaut on the Crew Dragon spacecraft for their journey to the ISS.

Axiom Space, contracted by NASA for this mission, describes Dr. Whitson as "America's most experienced astronaut." She has flown on three long-duration NASA spaceflights and Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), accumulating a total of 675 days in space, more than any other American astronaut or female astronaut globally.

Dr. Whitson brings over 38 years of space and science experience with NASA and Axiom Space. Her impressive career includes roles such as NASA's chief of the Astronaut Office, two-time commander of the ISS, chair of NASA's Astronaut Selection Board, chief of NASA's Operations Branch, and deputy division chief for both NASA's Medical Sciences and the Astronaut Office.

A specialist in spacewalks, also known as extra-vehicular activities (EVA), Dr. Whitson has participated in 10 spacewalks, logging over 60 hours in open space. The previous record for the most spacewalks by a woman was held by Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who completed seven spacewalks totaling 50 hours and 40 minutes.

Throughout her career, Dr. Whitson has contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science. She grew up on a farm outside Beaconsfield, Iowa, with her siblings and parents. Inspired by watching the first Moon landing on television in 1969, she decided to become an astronaut.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, Dr. Whitson will serve as the mission commander for the Axiom-4 mission. Slawosz Uznanski from Poland, a European Space Agency astronaut, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu will be mission specialists, while Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be the mission pilot.

During the mission, Dr. Whitson and Group Captain Shukla will work together on selected scientific research and technology demonstration experiments aboard the ISS. They will also engage in space outreach activities, sharing their experiences and knowledge with the public.

Dr. Whitson's extensive experience and expertise ensure that Group Captain Shukla and the rest of the crew will be in capable hands as they embark on this important mission to the ISS.

