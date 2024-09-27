Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Dipti Salgaocar, the lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, chose to stay out of spotlight. Let us tell you about her fascinating story of love, family bonds and surprising connections.

In the glamourous world of the Ambani family, where fame and wealth are on the centre stage, Dipti Salgaocar has chosen to stay out of the spotlight. The lesser-known daughter of late Dhirubhai Ambani and sister of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Dipti Salgaocar has an amzaing story of love, family bonds and surprising connections, that often goes unnoticed.

Recently, Dipti and her husband Duttaraj Salgaocar were spotted during the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the public is keen to know about the duo.

Who is Dipti Salgaocar?

Dipti Salgaocar is the youngest daughter of renowned Dhirubhai Ambani. Unlikey, her brothers Anil and Mukesh, Dipti chose a different path for herself to chase her dreams. Born into one the prominent Ambani family, Dipti Salgaocar shared a special bond with her father.

She is married to Duttaraj Salgaocar, the founder of Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts, aimd at preserving the state's culture and heritage.Dipti serves as the vice-chairperson and also is a member of the advisory board of the institution.

Interestingly, she is the first person in the Ambani family to have had a love marriage. Dhirubhai Ambani and Vasudev Salgaocar (Duttaraj's father) were great family friends.

After Vasudev's sudden demise, Dipti and Duttaraj, while carrying forward the special family bonds, developed a strong friendship that later blossomed into love. After dating for five years, the duo tied the knot on December 31, 1983 and kickstarted their beautiful journey together in Goa.

Dipti's connection with Nirav Modi

Let us tell you about the surprising connection Dipti Salgaocar has with troubled business tycoon Nirav Modi. Dipti's daughter, Isheta Salgaocar, married the younger brother of Neerav Modi, Neeshal Modi. However, the duo got divorced in 2016. Later, Isheta fell in love with Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility.