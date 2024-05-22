Meet woman, left job at Rs 41615 crore firm, became influencer, made Cannes debut, she is...

She is a Mumbai-based style influencer and fashion advisor. She is known for her work in body positivity and accessible fashion.

Apart from the Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, several influencers also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. One of the Mumbai-based fashion influencers and wardrobe consultants, who made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Kinnari Jain is a fashion expert and style influencer living in Mumbai. She is well-known for her contributions to accessible fashion and body positivity.

Before moving overseas to pursue a master's degree in information systems at Indiana University, Jain completed her bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering (BTech) in India.

After getting her master's degree, she worked as a technology consultant for Deloitte US in Chicago. She decided to return to India later in 2022 when she accepted a product manager position at Meesho, an online shopping platform. The current round values Meesho at $3.9 billion- which is 20 percent lower than $4.9 billion valuation during its previous fundraise in 2021.

Her passion for fashion pushed her to pursue new interests in 2022, and she opened an Instagram profile specialising in personal styling.

Jain says, “Attending Cannes is a dream come true. I’m grateful to the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh for this opportunity. I look forward to immersing myself in the cinematic marvel and connecting with fellow enthusiasts.”

She also attended the official afterparty at Cannes and the showing of the Indian classic "Manthan."

The renowned Shyam Benegal picture "Manthan," which was restored by the Picture Heritage Foundation, will be screened in Cannes Classics, a dedicated area honouring cinematic classics, in 1976. The film, which playwright Vijay Tendulkar and filmmaker Benegal co-write, depicts the grassroots sponsorship of ₹2 apiece by 500,000 farmers, making it the first crowdfunded film in India. It was India's 1976 Academy Award nomination and won two National Film Awards in 1977.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to May 25, 2024.