Meet woman, left job at Rs 41615 crore firm, became influencer, made Cannes debut, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Pedal Power: Top 5 gear cycles for adults under Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Top 5 Kashmir willow cricket bats under Rs 1000 only on Amazon

From lavish house to fleet of luxury cars, here's a look at Anand Mahindra's lifestyle, net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Pedal Power: Top 5 gear cycles for adults under Rs 10,000 on Amazon

8 superfoods to improve eyesight naturally 

7 superfoods for strong bones

Bollywood stars who romanced actresses half their age on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

Not Malaika Arora, this actress was first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya, worked with many superstars, brother-in-law is..

Ashneer Grover slammed for his 'dogalapan' after he participates in roast show, then threatens and gets video deleted

HomeViral

Viral

Meet woman, left job at Rs 41615 crore firm, became influencer, made Cannes debut, she is...

She is a Mumbai-based style influencer and fashion advisor. She is known for her work in body positivity and accessible fashion.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apart from the Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, several influencers also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. One of the Mumbai-based fashion influencers and wardrobe consultants, who made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. 

Kinnari Jain is a fashion expert and style influencer living in Mumbai. She is well-known for her contributions to accessible fashion and body positivity.  

Before moving overseas to pursue a master's degree in information systems at Indiana University, Jain completed her bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering (BTech) in India. 

After getting her master's degree, she worked as a technology consultant for Deloitte US in Chicago. She decided to return to India later in 2022 when she accepted a product manager position at Meesho, an online shopping platform. The current round values Meesho at $3.9 billion- which is 20 percent lower than $4.9 billion valuation during its previous fundraise in 2021.

Her passion for fashion pushed her to pursue new interests in 2022, and she opened an Instagram profile specialising in personal styling.

Jain says, “Attending Cannes is a dream come true. I’m grateful to the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh for this opportunity. I look forward to immersing myself in the cinematic marvel and connecting with fellow enthusiasts.”

She also attended the official afterparty at Cannes and the showing of the Indian classic "Manthan."

The renowned Shyam Benegal picture "Manthan," which was restored by the Picture Heritage Foundation, will be screened in Cannes Classics, a dedicated area honouring cinematic classics, in 1976. The film, which playwright Vijay Tendulkar and filmmaker Benegal co-write, depicts the grassroots sponsorship of ₹2 apiece by 500,000 farmers, making it the first crowdfunded film in India. It was India's 1976 Academy Award nomination and won two National Film Awards in 1977.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to May 25, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

Mukesh Ambani now has eyes on Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, planning to…

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after few years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement