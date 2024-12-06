Meet woman who is a TikTok star, podcaster, and author, empowers women through humour, challenges misogyny earning her a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30.

Drew Tyson Afualo is a 29-year-old TikTok sensation, podcaster, and author who has been named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Known for her sharp humor and advocacy for women, Afualo has built a thriving career that bridges social media, podcasting, and mainstream media, all while staying true to her Samoan roots.

Afualo’s journey began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when her boyfriend encouraged her to join TikTok. What started as casual content quickly turned into a platform for her witty comebacks to misogyny and fatphobia. Her viral videos, punctuated by her distinctive high-pitched laugh, struck a chord with women worldwide. Within months, her follower count skyrocketed, growing from 1.5 million to over 8 million by early 2023. Today, she commands an audience of millions across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Empowering Women Through Podcasts

Drew Afualo is not just a social media influencer; she’s a powerful voice in the podcasting world. Her show The Comment Section invites creators and media personalities to discuss feminist issues and internet culture. Guests like Meghan Trainor, Bretman Rock, and Kehlani have graced the platform, making it a go-to space for conversations about empowerment and tackling online hate. She also co-hosts Two Idiot Girls with her sister Deison, where the duo shares humorous anecdotes from their lives.

In April 2023, Afualo signed a lucrative two-year deal with Spotify, reportedly earning USD 450,000 annually. This partnership marked a significant milestone, transitioning her podcast to a Spotify exclusive and reaching a broader audience.

From Sports Journalism to Influencer Stardom

Raised in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Afualo initially pursued sports journalism, inspired by her dream of becoming "the next Bob Costas." She graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with a degree in communications and sports journalism and worked briefly as a digital media coordinator for the NFL. However, after being laid off, she turned to social media, finding her true calling in creating content that challenges societal norms.

Afualo's work extends beyond TikTok and podcasts. She has provided red-carpet coverage for events like the Black Adam premiere and the Academy Awards, showcasing her versatility as a media personality. Her 2022 memoir, LOUD, became a bestseller, reflecting her growing influence.

Now, Afualo is setting her sights on traditional Hollywood. With plans to venture into TV and movies, she believes the entertainment industry must embrace online creators. "Traditional Hollywood needs to be more open to internet people," she asserts.

A proud Samoan, Afualo often credits her heritage for her confidence, humor, and feminist outlook. Whether it’s speaking Samoan on the red carpet or showcasing traditional tattoos like her malu, she incorporates her culture into her public life.

Drew Afualo’s inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 underscores her impact as a digital creator who is unapologetically herself. From empowering women to challenging stereotypes, she continues to inspire millions, proving that social media is more than just entertainment—it’s a platform for meaningful change.

