Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

HomeViral

Viral

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

In the post, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the word 'Divorce.'

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum and daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is all set to launch a new line of perfumes, named 'Divorce' under her brand Mahra M1. Mahra, 30-year-old shared a teaser of her fragrance in an Instagram post Monday before the launch, which has taken social media by storm.

Mahra revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the word 'Divorce'.

The launch of the perfume comes weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly divorced her husband on Instagram. 'Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,' the Dubai princess wrote in an explosive Instagram post in July 2024.

Sheikha Mahra got in married in 2023 to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman. Her decision to divorce her husband through triple talaq on social media made headlines.

Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the vice president, prime minister and minister of defence of UAE. He is one of the world's richest royals whose net worth stands between $14 to $18 billion.

Despite the buzz and anticipation, the princess has yet to reveal the perfume’s top notes or the official release date for purchase.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement