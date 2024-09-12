Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

In the post, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the word 'Divorce.'

The princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum and daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is all set to launch a new line of perfumes, named 'Divorce' under her brand Mahra M1. Mahra, 30-year-old shared a teaser of her fragrance in an Instagram post Monday before the launch, which has taken social media by storm.

Mahra revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the word 'Divorce'.

The launch of the perfume comes weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly divorced her husband on Instagram. 'Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,' the Dubai princess wrote in an explosive Instagram post in July 2024.

Sheikha Mahra got in married in 2023 to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman. Her decision to divorce her husband through triple talaq on social media made headlines.

Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the vice president, prime minister and minister of defence of UAE. He is one of the world's richest royals whose net worth stands between $14 to $18 billion.

Despite the buzz and anticipation, the princess has yet to reveal the perfume’s top notes or the official release date for purchase.