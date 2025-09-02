Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

She has challenged gender norms in a profession traditionally dominated by men. Her story showcases not only courage but also reflects India's cultural and spiritual respect for elephants, as well as the value of indigenous knowledge. Read here to know more about India’s first lady mahout.

As India is celebrating Ganesh Utsav, which began on August 26, 2025, a celebration honoring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom, it's an opportune moment to highlight the remarkable life of Parbati Barua. She is India’s first female mahout, famously known as the Hasti Kanya or "Daughter of Elephants."

Who is Parbati Barua?

For over fifty years, Parbati Barua has dedicated her life to the care and conservation of elephants. She has challenged gender norms in a profession traditionally dominated by men. Her story showcases not only courage but also reflects India's cultural and spiritual respect for elephants, as well as the value of indigenous knowledge.

Born on March 14, 1953, Parbati Barua hails from the royal family of Gauripur in Assam. Her father, the late Prakritish Chandra Barua, was the last ruler of Gauripur and an elephant expert, with nearly 40 elephants in his royal stables. Despite her academic background, with a degree in Political Science from Gauhati University, her path led her elsewhere.

How Parbati Barua became India's first lady mahout?

At the young age of 14, Parbati tamed her first elephant in the Kochugaon forest of Assam. This encounter fueled her desire to become a mahout, which she achieved in 1972, defying stereotypes. From 1975 to 1978, she successfully tamed 14 wild elephants using the traditional Assamese technique of Mela Shikar. Throughout her career, she has trained over 500 elephants.

Parbati Barua's life as mahout

Elephant expert Parbati Barua has made significant contributions beyond her work in taming elephants. She has been actively involved with forest departments across several Indian states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Her contributions include training mahouts, helping to resolve conflicts between humans and elephants, and treating injured elephants using traditional herbal remedies.

In an interview with Indian Express, Barua was asked her opinion on whether elephants are "better" than humans. Her response was direct, as she said, “Hundred per cent. Human beings can be cruel. Also, like humans, each elephant has a unique personality. There are introverted and extroverted elephants. There are leaders and followers. Some are very social. Most are benevolent and kind-hearted, and have enormous patience. Only when they reach the limit of their patience do they get angry. They love children, and will never harm them.”

Why Parbati Barua was confered with Padam Shri?

Parbati Barua's expertise has gained international recognition, leading to her representation of India at global conferences on elephants. These include events in Bangkok in 2001, as well as workshops held in Tamil Nadu, Jaldapara, and North Bengal. Her contributions extend to research on the status of Asiatic elephants. Furthermore, she has served as a member of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In recognition of her dedication, Parbati Barua has received numerous awards. These include the Global 500 Roll of Honour (1989) from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Honorary Chief Elephant Warden of Assam (2003) conferred by the Assam government, and the Asom Gaurav Award (2023), the highest civilian honor in Assam.

She has also been awarded with the lifetime achievement awards from wildlife and conservation groups, including the Nature's Warrior Jury Award (2023). Most recently, in 2024, she was awarded a Padma Shri for her significant contributions to animal conservation and overcoming preconceptions to carve out a niche for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.