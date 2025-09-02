Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH

Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch

After Gurugram, incessant rainfall now wreaks havoc in Haryana, severe waterlogging reported in residential areas

What is Vikram? India's first fully indigenous 32-bit chip built by ISRO lab, presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Meet woman daughter of elephants India’s first lady mahout who was conferred...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

She has challenged gender norms in a profession traditionally dominated by men. Her story showcases not only courage but also reflects India's cultural and spiritual respect for elephants, as well as the value of indigenous knowledge. Read here to know more about India’s first lady mahout.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As India is celebrating Ganesh Utsav, which began on August 26, 2025, a celebration honoring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom, it's an opportune moment to highlight the remarkable life of Parbati Barua. She is India’s first female mahout, famously known as the Hasti Kanya or "Daughter of Elephants."

Who is Parbati Barua?

For over fifty years, Parbati Barua has dedicated her life to the care and conservation of elephants. She has challenged gender norms in a profession traditionally dominated by men. Her story showcases not only courage but also reflects India's cultural and spiritual respect for elephants, as well as the value of indigenous knowledge.

Born on March 14, 1953, Parbati Barua hails from the royal family of Gauripur in Assam. Her father, the late Prakritish Chandra Barua, was the last ruler of Gauripur and an elephant expert, with nearly 40 elephants in his royal stables. Despite her academic background, with a degree in Political Science from Gauhati University, her path led her elsewhere.

How Parbati Barua became India's first lady mahout?

At the young age of 14, Parbati tamed her first elephant in the Kochugaon forest of Assam. This encounter fueled her desire to become a mahout, which she achieved in 1972, defying stereotypes. From 1975 to 1978, she successfully tamed 14 wild elephants using the traditional Assamese technique of Mela Shikar. Throughout her career, she has trained over 500 elephants.

Parbati Barua's life as mahout

Elephant expert Parbati Barua has made significant contributions beyond her work in taming elephants. She has been actively involved with forest departments across several Indian states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Her contributions include training mahouts, helping to resolve conflicts between humans and elephants, and treating injured elephants using traditional herbal remedies.

In an interview with Indian Express, Barua was asked her opinion on whether elephants are "better" than humans. Her response was direct, as she said, “Hundred per cent. Human beings can be cruel. Also, like humans, each elephant has a unique personality. There are introverted and extroverted elephants. There are leaders and followers. Some are very social. Most are benevolent and kind-hearted, and have enormous patience. Only when they reach the limit of their patience do they get angry. They love children, and will never harm them.”

Why Parbati Barua was confered with Padam Shri?

Parbati Barua's expertise has gained international recognition, leading to her representation of India at global conferences on elephants. These include events in Bangkok in 2001, as well as workshops held in Tamil Nadu, Jaldapara, and North Bengal. Her contributions extend to research on the status of Asiatic elephants. Furthermore, she has served as a member of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In recognition of her dedication, Parbati Barua has received numerous awards. These include the Global 500 Roll of Honour (1989) from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Honorary Chief Elephant Warden of Assam (2003) conferred by the Assam government, and the Asom Gaurav Award (2023), the highest civilian honor in Assam.

She has also been awarded with the lifetime achievement awards from wildlife and conservation groups, including the Nature's Warrior Jury Award (2023). Most recently, in 2024, she was awarded a Padma Shri for her significant contributions to animal conservation and overcoming preconceptions to carve out a niche for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Afghanistan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country
Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude
After parting ways with Rajasthan Royals, will Rahul Dravid join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach ahead of IPL 2026?
Rahul Dravid to join Kolkata Knight Riders after parting ways with RR?
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-sixes knock, says 'he raises bat...comes running to me...'
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-si
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral me
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE