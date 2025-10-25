FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decades to get out-of-turn promotion in BSF, her name is...

According to BSF rules, a member can be promoted out-of-turn if he or she has an "exceptional qualification" and is "adjudged by the competent authority as fit." Read here to know more about her.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decades to get out-of-turn promotion in BSF, her name is...
    In an unprecedented feat in the six-decade history of the Border Security Force (BSF), a young constable has earned an out-of-turn promotion within just five months of joining the force-- a milestone never seen in any Central Armed Police Force of India.

    Who is constable Shivani?

    Hailing from Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh, Shivani, the daughter of a carpenter, has carved her name in history as the first woman constable to achieve such rapid recognition in the BSF, a force established in 1965 with nearly 2.65 lakh personnel tasked primarily with guarding Indian borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

    Shivani creates history

    Shivani, the first member of her family to serve in any of India's Central Armed Police Forces, becomes only the second BSF constable in 22 years to receive an early promotion for exceptional performance. Her elevation to Head Constable follows her remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal at the 17th World Wushu Championship, held in Brazil from August 31 to September 8, 2025.

    The out-of-turn promotion was conferred by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday. This marks the second consecutive year that DG Chawdhary has honoured young BSF sportspersons with early promotions for outstanding international accomplishments, underscoring the force's commitment to nurturing talent and recognising excellence.

    On July 18, 2025, Chawdhary honoured BSF Constable Anuj (Central Wushu Team) with an out-of-turn promotion to Head Constable, a distinction awarded after 21 years. Anuj was granted the promotion for his outstanding performance as a sportsperson, having won a silver medal in the 10th Sanda World Cup in Jiangyin, China.

    What is out-of-turn promotion?

    Out-of-turn promotion is described as a "rare honour" and a powerful incentive to motivate other personnel. Such promotions are granted for "exceptionally good work," and records of every individual promotion throughout the force's history are not publicly available.

    According to BSF rules, a member can be promoted out-of-turn if he or she has an "exceptional qualification" and is "adjudged by the competent authority as fit". Other exceptional acts, such as bravery during combat, have led to out-of-turn promotions in India's armed police forces.

    'Promotion is a great source of encouragement'

    Speaking to ANI, the DG BSF stated that promotion is indeed a great source of encouragement, based on the standards set by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

    According to these guidelines, the DG said, "if a sportsperson creates a national record or delivers an outstanding performance in a recognised international championship, there is a provision for granting an out-of-turn promotion."

    "Recently, our two players, Anuj and Shivani, won medals in highly prestigious competitions, making them eligible for promotion. By granting them this promotion, not only have they been encouraged, but the entire team has been motivated to perform similarly and earn such recognition in the future," Chawdhary said.

    Sharing the extraordinary performance of Shivani, the DG said, "She is an outstanding player of the Border Security Force (BSF)". Recently, Chawdhary said "Shivani delivered an excellent "performance at the World Championship held in Brazil, where she won a silver medal."

    "Certainly, this is a rare opportunity that only a few people get. It provides individuals with an opportunity to showcase their talents at the national and international levels. By availing themselves of the out-of-turn promotion provision, they can achieve advancement in their service. This will be beneficial not only for them but also for their families and for society as a whole," he said.

    Facilities being provided to sportsmen of BSF

    When asked about the facilities being provided to sportsmen of BSF, the DG said, "In sports, we are providing every possible facility to our sportspersons. Along with a proper diet, they are provided with all the necessary equipment and the environment they need to perform at their best. Coaches, physiotherapists, and doctors, of every kind of support that a sportsperson should have, are being provided to them."

    Shivani’s journey

    Shivani, who belongs to the 155 Battalion Punjab, told ANI that she won a silver medal at the 2025 World Championship, which was held in September.

    Describing about her experiences, she said, "Because of this achievement, I have been granted a promotion to Head Constable today. I have been in service for five months; I joined on June 1, 2025."I undergo two hours of training in the morning and another two hours in the evening, totalling around four hours of practice each day. My next target is the World Cup, and I will work hard to prepare for it.

    She further added, "I will strive to win a gold medal there. I want to tell my colleagues to work hard, because just as I have received this opportunity, everyone who puts in effort will also get their chance." 

    (With ANI inputs)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
