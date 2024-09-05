Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

In the village of Kalleda, Warangal district, a storm of emotions brewed late Tuesday night. While the local truck cleaner Jeevanji Yadhagiri was busy with his work, his daughter, Deepthi Jeevanji, was racing to glory on the world stage. Deepthi, born with an intellectual disability, had just clinched a sensational bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 classification final at the Paris Paralympics.

Jeevanji Yadhagiri, who had just finished delivering construction pipes, was a bundle of nerves and excitement. "Even though it’s a big day for all of us, I could not afford to miss work," Yadhagiri told The Indian Express. "The whole day, I was thinking about Deepthi winning a medal in Paris. She has always given us joy, and this medal means a lot to her."

Deepthi’s journey from a small village to the global stage has been nothing short of remarkable. Born on September 27, 2003, with cognitive challenges and a cleft lip, she faced harsh judgments from villagers and relatives. Despite the adversities, her parents, Jeevanji and Dhanalaxmi, never lost faith in their daughter. "When Deepthi was born, the villagers and some relatives suggested we put her in an orphanage. But she was a very active child, and we could never do that," recalls Dhanalaxmi.

The Jeevanji family, who once struggled with poverty and land loss after the death of Yadhagiri’s father, found solace in Deepthi's growing interest in running. Deepthi’s breakthrough came when PE teacher Biyani Venkateshwarlu spotted her natural talent at the Rural Development Foundation (RDF) School. "Her running style was almost perfect, but she struggled with lane discipline," Venkateshwarlu shared through his wife. His guidance was crucial in developing Deepthi’s potential.

In 2019, Deepthi’s performance at a state meet caught the attention of SAI coach N Ramesh, who encouraged her to train in Hyderabad despite financial struggles. "Her parents were hesitant, but we convinced them that it was for her betterment," Ramesh recalled. The support from national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and the GopichandMytrah foundation also played a significant role in Deepthi’s rise.

Deepthi's journey saw her breaking barriers, from winning titles at national and international levels to setting a world record of 55.07 seconds in the World Para Championships in Kobe, Japan. Though her record was recently broken by Turkey’s Aysel Onder, Deepthi’s resilience shone through as she secured bronze at the Paris Paralympics.

Reflecting on her success, coach Venkateshwarlu noted, "Deepthi has taught us all patience and perseverance. She has come to this point with her determination." At home, Yadhagiri, who rarely takes a day off, planned to celebrate this monumental achievement. "This Paralympic medal is the biggest moment in our life, and work can wait for a day," he said.