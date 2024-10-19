As Siri's voice moves forward with technologies like iOS7, newer versions have gradually moved ahead of Bennett's original recordings to mark the end of Bennett's time as the American Siri.

It's very interesting when one reflects on the behind-the-scenes story of Susan Bennett, whose voice became the original voice behind Siri. She had recorded her voice long before Siri became an operational part of Apple for some years without knowing she would become so famous through Apple's virtual assistant one day. Even though Apple did not confirm the news officially, Bennett said that she is undoubtedly the voice and was supported by audio-forensics expert evidence.

Her voice has been used in many applications, from GPS systems to over 250 airport terminals worldwide, thereby making it a voice to which many unknowingly interact with. It is only because of public curiosity and investigation that led to her unveiling her identity and resultant link with Siri.

As Siri's voice moves forward with technologies like iOS7, newer versions have gradually moved ahead of Bennett's original recordings to mark the end of Bennett's time as the American Siri. The connection between Bennett, ScanSoft (later Nuance Communications), and Apple just does this: a testament to the complicated relationships behind voice technology in today's devices.