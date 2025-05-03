Who doesn’t like traveling but for many of us it remains a delayed plan and sometimes even a dream unfulfilled. What do we do? We just curse: Time, destiny, plans, others and what not but do not go deeper and think how really, we can fulfil our desires and get to see the next travel destination. An Indian woman has showed a path to planning a trip and without taking a single extra leave from work. Incredibly, she has travelled a major part of the world while doing her regular office job.

Meet woman who traveled over 100 countries, never missed single day at office, this is how she does it

Ankita Rajendaran has ticked off 108 countries in her list and so, has kept her passport updated with newer destinations. What is even more interesting and shocking as well is that, she has done all this while pursuing her regular corporate job

Who is Ankita Rajendaran?

Ankita Rajendaran was raised in Muscat, Oman. She is a solo traveler, author, and self-proclaimed cultural explorer. She used to travel across Tamil Nadu with family during childhood. But her first trip with husband in 2014 to Peru changed her vision for travel. Since then, she has become a true globetrotter.

Tricks and tips for traveling alongside regular job

She is a perfect example of fulfilling one’s desires even while continuing a regular job. Ankita gives insightful tips for how to plan a trip while pursuing a regular job. “The trick is treating travel like a priority, not a reward.” This mindset she says has shaped her mindset for making traveling possible. She uses only a long weekend with meticulous planning. No extra leaves, no sabbatical. Her travel strategy is combining public holidays with paid leave, thoughtfully curating annual travel calendars and using even a small break.

She believes in quality over quantity and so plans smart budgeting. She and her husband have kept around 30% of their income for travel. Checking flights early and using loyalty programs, Ankita used every possible opportunity, like budget travel, to make travel possible and memorable. Doing this, her work remained undisturbed.