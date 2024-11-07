According to a report by Daily Star, Aniko has been practicing this unusual profession for three years.

In pursuit of a more comfortable life, people are exploring diverse ways to earn money, moving beyond traditional career paths like engineering and medicine. Some are even venturing into unconventional professions that may seem surprising at first.

One such example is Aniko Rose, a 42-year-old resident of Manchester, England, who has taken an unexpected path to financial success as a professional "hugger." Aniko earns her income through a unique service known as “cuddling,” where she provides people with comforting embraces to alleviate stress and loneliness.

According to a report by Daily Star, Aniko has been practicing this unusual profession for three years. She believes that the simple act of human touch can boost happiness and significantly reduce stress, attracting a wide range of clients to her door.

Charging £70 per hour (around Rs 7,400), Aniko's clientele ranges in age from 20 to 65, with many opting for a standard one-hour session. Some, however, find the experience so beneficial that they choose to extend their sessions for additional comfort and support.