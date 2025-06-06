When Angeline's father asked her to choose either her boyfriend or her inheritance, the Malaysian heiress proudly chose love's side. For the unversed, Angeline Francis' father, Khoo Kay Peng, is a director of Corus Hotels. He is the 44th richest person in Malaysia.

We always talk about a luxurious lifestyle, wealth, net worth, a fleet of cars, and expensive jewelry, however, all these things mean nothing when it comes to love. Today, we will tell you about one such Malaysian heiress who rejected a whopping inheritance of 300 million US dollars (Rs 2,499 crore) to marry a common man. We are talking about Angeline Francis, who chose to marry for love and proudly declined her family inheritance of 300 million US dollars (approximately Rs 2500 crore) just so she could marry her boyfriend.

Angeline Francis, daughter of business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai, was brought up in a luxurious environment. However, after she met and fell in love with her boyfriend, Jediah Francis, during their university years at Oxford, her outlook changed.

When Angeline Francis told her family that she was in love with Jediah Francis, her father vehemently opposed their relationship, due to their different financial backgrounds. For the unversed, Angeline Francis' father, Khoo Kay Peng, is a director of Corus Hotels. He is the 44th richest person in Malaysia.

When Angeline's father asked her to choose either her boyfriend or her inheritance, the Malaysian heiress proudly chose love's side. Angeline Francis married Jediah Francis in 2008 and proved to the world that love conquers all. Angeline Francis gladly gave up a life of luxury to enjoy love and togetherness with her husband, Jediah Francis.

At a time when society urges all to consider financial stability, Angeline Francis' choice to stand by her decision stands out as a testament to her unwavering love.

