Meet woman, an Indian who performed skydiving on her 80th birthday despite battling vertigo, cervical spondylitis, her name is..., she is from...

Dr. Shraddha, who is the mother of Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, a distinguished soldier, mountaineer, equestrian, skydiver, and Chief Instructor at Skyhigh India, chose this adventurous experience to celebrate her 80th birthday with her son.

Age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your passions and making history. A remarkable 80-year-old woman has proven this by becoming India's oldest skydiver after taking the leap of faith on her 80th birthday. Let's dive into her inspiring story.

Meet Dr Shraddha Chauhan - India's oldest sky diver

Dr. Shraddha Chauhan has made history by skydiving from a height of 10,000 feet. She is now the oldest Indian woman to complete a tandem skydive, which involves a student being connected to a highly experienced instructor via a harness.

India's oldest sky diver is dealing with multiple health issues

Despite dealing with vertigo, cervical spondylitis, and spinal disc issues, Dr Chauhan took the plunge at Skyhigh India, located at the Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana, which is two hours from Delhi. This is the country's only certified civilian drop zone.

How Dr Shraddha Chauhan's son fulfilled her childhood wish?

In a video shared on Skyhigh India's official Instagram, Dr Chauhan is seen preparing for her jump with the support of her son, one of India's most decorated Army officers.

"She is my mother. Turning 80 years, and today, I have the good fortune and honour of jumping with her," he says in the clip. "Happy Birthday," he said, as his mother planted a kiss on his cheek.

The 80-year-old said, "The desire I had in my heart, to fly in the sky like an aeroplane, today my son has fulfilled that wish. It's a very proud moment".

Dr Shraddha Chauhan's couregeous sky diving video

The video showcases the brigadier assisting his mother with stretches and warm-ups before the flight. On the aircraft, he helps her with the gear, and shortly after, the pair free-fall. A GoPro camera captures the wind against their faces and the breathtaking descent.

Upon landing, Dr Chauhan made history, greeted by well-wishers who congratulated her and wished her a happy birthday. The caption said, "She is now the oldest Indian woman to do a tandem skydive, and the oldest to do so within India. A mother. A milestone. A moment that soared. Courage knows no age. Love has no altitude."

How was Dr Chauhan's experience?

During an interview with NDTV, India's oldest skydiver recalled her experience, and she said, "When a gust of wind blew, I fell into a thoughtless state. I wasn't afraid of anything."