Meet woman who shot to fame as Virat Kohli's viral fangirl, won Miss India Uttarakhand 2023

Ameesha Basera became the talk of the town and witnessed a massive increase in her social media followers after her photograph with Virat Kohli went viral a year ago.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Undoubtedly the most popular sportsperson in India, Virat Kohli carries a certain Midas’ touch which seems to have worked for his viral fangirl Ameesha Basera. The Uttarakhand born student at University of Queensland got the opportunity to meet the batting ace during the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia a year ago. Since then, she has gone on to make a name for herself as a beauty queen, competing on the biggest national stage of Miss India after winning the crown in her state.

Ameesha got the chance to meet Virat and pose with him in Brisbane on the eve of a warmup match. Photographs went viral on the internet in no time. Ameesha also took to Instagram to share the photo with King Kohli and his autograph, captioning it “Just beyond words”. She became the talk of the town and witnessed a massive increase in her social media followers who flooded the trend with comments like “Virat is Lucky here” and “King Kohli Lucky you.”

Ameesha, a software engineer, did her schooling from Doon International School, Dehradun before going abroad to study at the University of Queensland, Australia. The 22-year-old won the Femina Miss India Uttarakhand title and was a contestant at the Femina Miss India 2023 event. She is inspired by India’s global star Priyanka Chopra.

Ameesha has done internships with the likes of DRDO, ONGC and Shell Energy, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is currently working with UrbanX as a Junior Software QA Engineer in Australia.

Meanwhile, King Kohli is currently wowing fans with his magic at the 2023 Cricket World Cup with Rohit Sharma and Co hoping to make India the ODI WC champions for the third time on home turf.

