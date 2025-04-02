A 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh saved 150 train passengers by waving her red saree to...

When we were kids, we believed that heroes wore capes, flew across cities, and fought crime to make the world a better place. But as we grew up, we realized that real heroes don’t fly—they walk among us. This is the story of one such hero, a 70-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, who saved the lives of 150 train passengers with her quick thinking and presence of mind.

A 70-Year-Old Woman Saves a Train from Disaster

Three years ago, Omvati Devi was out for her usual walk near the railway tracks when she noticed something unusual. A part of the railway track was broken, and she immediately understood the danger. If a train passed over the damaged tracks, it could lead to a terrible accident, putting the lives of many passengers at risk.

Thinking fast, she removed her red saree and waved it in front of an oncoming train. Luckily, the driver saw the bright red fabric and stopped the train just in time, preventing a major disaster. According to a report by the UK-based SWNS Media, Omvati Devi later shared that she had heard that red is a color used to signal danger. Using that knowledge, she tied her saree around the broken track to warn the train driver. Her quick action saved many lives that day.

Other Everyday Heroes Who Saved Lives

Omvati Devi’s story is one of many examples of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. In 2018, Joseph Blankson, a 36-year-old man in Nigeria, became a hero when a passenger boat carrying 24 people crashed into an object in the river. Without hesitation, he jumped into the water and started rescuing people. He saved 13 lives, but tragically, he drowned while trying to rescue the 14th person. His sacrifice ensured that many people survived that day.

Another inspiring story comes from 2004 when a 10-year-old girl named Tilly was vacationing with her family in Phuket, Thailand. While at the beach, she noticed that the sea was bubbling strangely, just like she had learned in her geography class about tsunamis. Realizing the danger, she quickly warned her parents, who informed the beach staff. Thanks to her alertness, many people were evacuated before the tsunami hit, saving countless lives. Tilly was later honored with the Thomas Gray Special Award from the Marine Society.

Heroes Can Be Anyone

These stories remind us that heroes don’t always wear costumes or have superpowers. They can be a woman in a saree, a caring father, or a young girl with knowledge and awareness. Real heroes are those who act bravely in difficult situations, saving lives and making the world a safer place.