Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, shares a close bond with Anushka Sharma and lives a grounded, private life despite her lavish lifestyle.

Virat Kohli, often referred to as the 'run machine' of Team India, is not just famous for his incredible achievements in cricket but also for his close-knit family. As he approaches his 50th century in the ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, fans are just as curious about his personal life. While his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, and their daughter, Vamika, are often in the spotlight, there are other important people in his life too, including his mother, older brother, and sister-in-law. But who is Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law, and what is her connection with Anushka?

Chetna Kohli is married to Virat’s elder brother, Vikas Kohli. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and currently live in Delhi. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, Chetna came into the media spotlight during Virat and Anushka’s much-talked-about wedding. Her appearance at their grand wedding reception in Mumbai caught the attention of many.

Chetna Kohli’s Bond with Anushka Sharma

Though Chetna and her husband Vikas don’t often appear with Virat and Anushka at public events, she and Anushka have a wonderful relationship. Despite living in different cities, they share a great rapport and are known to look after each other. The two women are occasionally spotted together at family gatherings and social events, and their close bond is evident.

Chetna’s Social Media Presence

Chetna may prefer a grounded, low-key lifestyle, but she is quite active on social media. She has over 13,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts pictures of her family, including her husband Vikas and their kids. During Virat and Anushka’s wedding festivities, Chetna’s social media posts received a lot of attention from fans, who were eager to catch a glimpse of the family celebrations.

Chetna’s Lavish but Low-Key Lifestyle

Although Chetna enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, she keeps things private and grounded. She often shares updates from her social gatherings and family events, giving her followers a peek into her life without drawing too much attention. Her posts often generate interest among Virat Kohli’s fans, who love seeing glimpses of the cricketer’s personal life through her eyes.

Chetna and Vikas share a close and harmonious relationship, always appearing in sync with each other. Whether it’s in their family life or public appearances, they seem to be perfectly matched, and Chetna remains a beloved member of the Kohli family, supporting them while staying out of the limelight.

