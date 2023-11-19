Meet Virat Kohli’s ‘bhabhi’ Chetna Kohli, Who shares close bond with Anushka Sharma-Have a look at her lavish lifestyle

Chetna married Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas in 2017 and they got immense media coverage during Virat-Anushka Sharma's wedding functions.

With India reaching the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, after 9 consecutive wins, all eyes are on the team India's star player Virat Kohli, as he recently completed his 50th Century by beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Anushka Sharma and Virat’s gestures and bond witnessed at the Semi-Finale were heartwarming and had gone viral.

However, when it comes to Virat’s other family members, they like to keep a low profile. Today we will talk about Virat Kohli's sister-in-law (bhabhi) Chetna Kohli, who also shares a great rapport with Anushka Sharma.

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat’s Sister-in-Law

Chetna Kohli married Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli’s elder brother in 2017. She resides with her husband in Delhi currently. Chetna and Vikas rarely make appearances with Virat-Anushka. However, Chetna got a massive media spotlight during Virushka’s wedding ceremony, especially during their reception in Mumbai in December.

Despite living separately, Anushka Sharma and Chetna Kohli share a good bond, affection, and are frequently spotted together at social gatherings.

With over 9K followers on Instagram, Chetna is very active on social media and frequently posts pictures with her husband and kids. Virat Kohli’s fans actively react to their photos. Despite her lavish lifestyle, Chetna is a homemaker and likes to be low-key and grounded.

While Chetna and her husband Vikas share a fantastic bond and are always spotted happily together.

She keeps sharing pictures from her social and family gatherings daily. Her social media caused a stir during Virat-Anushka’s wedding.