Uttarkashi tunnel crash: Rescue team begins operation to insert 6-inch pipe to maintain food supply

Shah Rukh Khan holds snake at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash; Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant react

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Disney's Rs 24789 crore bet on World Cup 2023 brings Rs 2.2 lakh crore return, company's market cap is now Rs…

Meet Virat Kohli's 'bhabhi' Chetna Kohli, Who shares close bond with Anushka Sharma-Have a look at her lavish lifestyle

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' on dating Lalit Modi: 'Check your facts, I prefer...'

World Cup 2023 Final: How important will winning the toss be in India vs Australia match?

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500 now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay is married to...

ODI World Cup winning captains

6 Low-glycemic food that benefits health

Team India's big records in Narendra Modi stadium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet Virat Kohli’s ‘bhabhi’ Chetna Kohli, Who shares close bond with Anushka Sharma-Have a look at her lavish lifestyle

Chetna married Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas in 2017 and they got immense media coverage during Virat-Anushka Sharma's wedding functions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

With India reaching the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, after 9 consecutive wins, all eyes are on the team India's star player Virat Kohli, as he recently completed his 50th Century by beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Anushka Sharma and Virat’s gestures and bond witnessed at the Semi-Finale were heartwarming and had gone viral. 

However, when it comes to Virat’s other family members, they like to keep a low profile. Today we will talk about Virat Kohli's sister-in-law (bhabhi) Chetna Kohli, who also shares a great rapport with Anushka Sharma.

Meet Chetna Kohli, Virat’s Sister-in-Law

Chetna Kohli married Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli’s elder brother in 2017. She resides with her husband in Delhi currently. Chetna and Vikas rarely make appearances with Virat-Anushka. However, Chetna got a massive media spotlight during Virushka’s wedding ceremony, especially during their reception in Mumbai in December.

Despite living separately, Anushka Sharma and Chetna Kohli share a good bond, affection, and are frequently spotted together at social gatherings.

With over 9K followers on Instagram, Chetna is very active on social media and frequently posts pictures with her husband and kids. Virat Kohli’s fans actively react to their photos. Despite her lavish lifestyle, Chetna is a homemaker and likes to be low-key and grounded.

While Chetna and her husband Vikas share a fantastic bond and are always spotted happily together.

She keeps sharing pictures from her social and family gatherings daily. Her social media caused a stir during Virat-Anushka’s wedding.

 
