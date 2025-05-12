Chetna Kohli, Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law, lives a private yet elegant life and shares a warm bond with Anushka Sharma, occasionally sharing glimpses of the Kohli family on social media.

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, is not only admired for his cricketing talent but also for the love and support he shares with his close-knit family. Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 14 years and included 123 Tests - 68 of them as captain - in which he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. While his actress wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are often seen in the public eye, there are other important members of his family, including his mother, his elder brother Vikas Kohli, and sister-in-law Chetna Kohli.

Chetna Kohli is married to Virat’s elder brother Vikas. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and currently live in Delhi. Although Chetna usually stays away from the limelight, she became known to fans during Virat and Anushka’s wedding celebrations. Her presence at their grand wedding reception in Mumbai drew the attention of many, and since then, people have been curious to know more about her.

A Sweet Relationship with Anushka Sharma

Chetna and Anushka may not be seen together often, but they share a very warm and friendly relationship. Even though they live in different cities, the two women are said to have a strong bond. They are often seen together at family gatherings and special events, supporting each other and spending quality time as a family.

A Private Yet Stylish Life

Chetna leads a relatively private life but is quite active on social media. With over 13,000 followers on Instagram, she often shares glimpses of her family life, posting pictures with her husband Vikas, and their children. During Virat and Anushka’s wedding festivities, her photos and posts gained a lot of attention from fans who were eager to see more of the celebrations.

Even though she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, Chetna prefers to keep things grounded. Her social media presence reflects elegance and simplicity, and fans of Virat love seeing his personal life through her posts.

Chetna and Vikas Kohli also share a happy and loving relationship. They are often seen attending events together and seem to have a strong partnership, both in family matters and social appearances. Chetna continues to be a valued and supportive member of the Kohli family while staying away from too much public attention.