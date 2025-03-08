As the clip went viral, some social media users recognised the girl as Payal Dhaare, a gaming enthusiast. Her followers pointed out that she is known online by her username "Payal Gaming".

A female spectator captured the attention of viewers during the India vs Australia semi-final match. She was seated at the Dubai stadium, wearing an India jersey and using her phone camera when she appeared on the big screen.

The incident occurred in the 32nd over of the match, with Steve Smith batting on the field and Australia's score at 165-4. As the camera panned to her, viewers became curious about her identity.

Following her appearance on the big screen, a short clip featuring the mystery girl was widely shared across social media platforms. Viewers sought the help of netizens in identifying the girl.

Viewers took a small break from the match action to share videos and photos of the mysterious girl, inquiring about her identity. Social media platforms were flooded with queries, with users asking, "Vo sab to theek hai per ye hai kon (Rest is fine, but who is she)?"

As the search for her identity gained momentum, fans of Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhaare, revealed that the viral girl was none other than their favorite gamer and content creator. The mystery surrounding her identity was finally solved, and Payal's fans were thrilled to see her in the spotlight.

Soon after she was soptted online, Payal also shared a post on her social media handle captioning, "To the finals, Acha ye batao apne dekha kya mujhe tv par."

The viral girl from the Dubai stadium during the Ind vs Aus match was identified as a multi-talented individual with a significant online presence. Payal Dhaare is not only a skilled gamer but also a popular streamer and content creator, boasting an impressive four million subscribers on YouTube.

Payal, a talented gamer from Madhya Pradesh, has made a name for herself in the gaming industry. She is recognised as an award-winning gamer and is one of the leading female gamers in the country. Professionally known as "Payal Gaming," she has gained a massive following as a streamer on S8UL Esports, particularly for her engaging Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) videos.

In 2023, Payal shared a video on YouTube where she met former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and had a quick conversation with him. The video has garnered an impressive 1,97,259 views on the platform. This encounter showcases Payal's ability to connect with prominent figures in the sports industry.

Payal's gaming prowess has earned her recognition, and she has also had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, she was part of a group of content creators who had a candid chat with the Prime Minister. This meeting highlights Payal's growing influence in the gaming community and her contributions to the industry.