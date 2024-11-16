Victoria Kjaer Theilvig who is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and dancer, made history as the first Dane to win Miss Universe 2024.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024, marking the 73rd edition of the prestigious pageant. The event, held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, saw Victoria make history as the first woman from Denmark to win the title. The 21-year-old competed against 125 contestants from around the world, including India’s representative Rhea Singha. Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina was the first runner-up, while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran secured the second runner-up position.

Who is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig?

Victoria, a 21-year-old entrepreneur and professional dancer, hails from Søborg, a peaceful suburb in Copenhagen, Denmark. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing, showcasing her dedication to academics alongside her creative pursuits. Known for her passion for dancing, she has received numerous awards in this field and has expressed a strong desire to pursue a career in law.

Beyond her professional goals, Victoria is an advocate for important causes such as mental health awareness and animal rights. She also works as a beauty entrepreneur and uses her platform to promote meaningful changes in society.

Victoria’s journey in pageantry began with her participation in Miss Denmark, the most esteemed beauty competition in her country. She gained international recognition in 2022 when she placed in the Top 20 of Miss Grand International. Nicknamed the “Human Barbie” for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, she quickly became a fan favourite worldwide. In September 2024, she earned the title of Miss Universe Denmark, securing her spot in the global competition.

Victoria’s Winning Moment

During the competition, Victoria impressed the judges and the audience with her confidence and eloquence. When asked about the most important quality a Miss Universe should have, she delivered an inspiring answer:

“A Miss Universe must be a symbol of empathy and action. She must listen to the world’s challenges and use her platform to create tangible change. This means advocating for the voiceless, whether they are animals or people who need a champion.”

Victoria was crowned by Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023 from Nicaragua, and received the new Lumière de l'Infini crown. Following her victory, she celebrated with her fellow contestants, marking a joyous end to the event.

Victoria’s win not only highlights her achievements but also inspires young women globally to dream big and make a difference.



