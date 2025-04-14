Scientists in India have unearthed Vasuki indicus, a 47-million-year-old prehistoric snake in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Estimated to be up to 50 feet long, it ranks among the largest snakes ever discovered, offering fresh insights into ancient ecosystems and reptile evolution.

In a groundbreaking discovery, paleontologists have identified Vasuki indicus, a colossal prehistoric snake that once slithered through the swampy terrains of what is now Gujarat, India. Measuring an estimated 36 to 50 feet in length and weighing around a metric ton, Vasuki indicus ranks among the largest snakes ever recorded, rivaling the famed Titanoboa from South America.

The fossilised remains, comprising 27 vertebrae, were excavated from the Panandhro Lignite Mine in the Kutch district. Initially discovered in 2005, it took nearly two decades of meticulous research by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to confirm the snake's massive scale and significance.

Belonging to the now-extinct Madtsoiidae family, Vasuki indicus is believed to have been a non-venomous constrictor, akin to modern-day pythons. Its robust build and vertebral structure suggest a slow-moving, ambush predator lifestyle, preying on contemporaneous fauna such as catfish, turtles, crocodilians, and early whales.

The snake's name pays homage to Vasuki, the mythical serpent king from Hindu mythology, symbolising its grandeur and Indian origin. This discovery not only sheds light on the diverse megafauna of the Eocene epoch but also provides valuable insights into the climatic conditions that supported such gigantic reptiles.​

As global temperatures rise, understanding how past climates influenced the evolution of large ectothermic animals like Vasuki indicus becomes increasingly pertinent. This find underscores the importance of paleontological research in unraveling Earth's ancient biodiversity and the factors that shaped it.​