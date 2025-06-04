As per sources close to the duo, a formal wedding reception is being planned after India’s Test tour of England.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has broken the internet with his engagement news to his childhood friend Vanshika. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held in Lucknow on Wednesday. The private event was attended by the close family members and friends, including cricketer Rinku Singh.

While the cricketer didn't make any official announcement regarding his engagement, pictures from the event have widely surfaced on social media, prompting love and warm wishes from fellow cricketers and fans.

Who is Vanshika

Although not much is known about his fiancée, some media reports suggest, Vanshika hails from Shyam Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and works at LIC. According to reports, the duo have known each other since childhood, and slowly their friendship culminated in love.

As per sources close to the duo, a formal wedding reception is being planned after India’s Test tour of England.

About Kuldeep Yadav

The 30-year-old left-arm wrist spinner recently played for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, where he took 15 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 7.07.

Kuldeep remains a crucial bowler for India across all formats. He played a key role in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He made his international debut in 2017. Since then, he has taken 181 wickets in 113 ODIs, 69 wickets in 40 T20Is, and 56 wickets from 13 Test matches.

