Nirmala Sitharaman made history today by presenting her record eighth consecutive budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The Union Finance Minister is known for making statements through her choice of sarees on Budget Day. However, when it comes to her personal life, she keeps it private. Her daughter Vangmayi Parakala has also opted for a private lifestyle, keeping herself away from the public eye.

About Vangmayi Parakala

Vangmayi Parakala was born on May 20, 1991, in Chennai and hails from a family with strong ties to politics and academia. Her mother, Nirmala Sitharaman, is a leading political figure in India, currently serving as the Finance Minister. Her father, Parakala Prabhakar, is a respected political economist and social commentator who has held significant positions, including Communications Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Government with cabinet rank.

Despite her family's prominence, Vangmayi has chosen to maintain a low profile, prioritsing her personal and professional development over public attention.

Vangmayi Parakala's educational qualification and career

Vangmayi Parakala boasts a robust academic background, having earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English Literature from the University of Delhi. Her enthusiasm for storytelling and communication prompted her to pursue a Master of Science in Journalism at the popular Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in the United States. This educational foundation has paved the way for her career in writing and journalism.

Parakala is currently a feature writer at Mint Lounge, a national newspaper, where she has made a name for herself as a talented writer focusing on in-depth feature articles and photojournalism. Her work provides unique and insightful perspectives on a range of topics, blending her journalistic skills with her storytelling talent. Additionally, she shares her passion for photography on her Instagram account, showcasing her ability to capture beautiful and meaningful moments through her lens.

Vangmayi Parakala's marraige

In June 2023, Vangmayi Parakala tied the knot with Pratik Doshi in a private ceremony in Bengaluru. Doshi, a close key aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been associated with him since 2014. The wedding was a private ceremoney, following Brahmin traditions and the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt. It was attended only by close family members and a few friends, reflecting Vangmayi’s preference for privacy despite her family's prominence.

About Pratik Doshi

Pratik Doshi, the husband of Vangmayi Parakala, serves as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Hailing from Gujarat, Doshi has been closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the latter’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, Doshi moved to the PMO and has since played an essential role in research and strategy within the office.

In June 2019, Doshi was appointed as OSD in the PMO with the rank of Joint Secretary. His extensive background in political research, which he developed during his tenure at the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office, has established him as a key asset to the PMO, where he is actively involved in strategic planning and research.