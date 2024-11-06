Usha's identity as an Indian American brings a unique perspective to her new role. In interviews, she has spoken about the importance of her Hindu upbringing and how it has influenced her values as a parent

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of JD Vance, the newly elected Vice President of the United States, is poised to become the first Indian American Second Lady. Usha was born in 1986 to Indian immigrant parents in San Diego, where her life is a tapestry of ambition, cultural heritage, and a commitment to family.

Usha was raised in a suburb of San Diego by parents who instilled in her the importance of education and hard work. She was raised by her mother, a biologist and provost at UC San Diego, and her father, an engineer, who taught her to be persistent and intellectually curious. Usha was a straight-A student, graduating from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in history and from the University of Cambridge as a Gates Scholar with a Master of Philosophy.

Usha went to Yale law school, where she met JD Vance in a class assignment. The two went on to marry in 2014, a union that blended the two cultures with Hindu rituals in a ceremony. After law school, Usha clerked for Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts and then became a corporate litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson in San Francisco.

JD has been blessed with unwavering support from Usha during his political journey. And she played a big part in helping him put his ideas together for his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," about rural America's struggles. Usha balanced motherhood with a professional life, as JD went from critic to Donald Trump ally. The couple has three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Usha's identity as an Indian American brings a unique perspective to her new role. In interviews, she has spoken about the importance of her Hindu upbringing and how it has influenced her values as a parent. She described JD as someone who embraced her vegetarian lifestyle and learnt to cook Indian dishes for her family.

As she embarks on this new chapter as Second Lady, Usha Vance is not just stepping into a political role; she is bringing her rich cultural heritage and professional expertise to the forefront of American politics. Her journey reflects the evolving narrative of America—a story of diversity, resilience, and hope for future generations.