Meet Urvashi Radadiya, the singer who was showered with currency notes

Folk singers across the country usually gather a lot of praise and attention from their fans, but one specific incident of a folk singer getting praises in an extravagant way seemed to have caught the eye of many of the social media users across the country.

In a recent video that went insanely viral on social media, a fan can be seen showering a folk singer with buckets of currency notes. The entire stage was filled with currency notes, even the singer’s harmonium was covered in it! Unbothered and professional, she just swept the notes aside and went on with her performance.

The performer in the video is popular Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya, whose video went viral after people were stunned to see fans showering money on her like water. Her performance and the enthusiasm of her fans show how beloved she is in her community.

Urvashi Radadiya is a popular folk singer in Gujarat, who is affectionately known as the “Koyal of Kathiawar” in the region, because of her melodious voice and beautiful tunes. She was born on May 25, 1990, and is currently 31 years old.

She was born in a small town in Gujarat and she grew up in Ahmedabad. She was a natural singer and started pursuing her love for performing and music at the young age of six. She was already familiar with classical music at the age of three and has now achieved great heights in her field.

Urvashi wanted to become a police officer when she was young, but could not pursue her dream because of the conditions of her family. She later decided to pursue her love for music and made a career out of it. Urvashi Radadiya is now one of the leading vocalists of Gujarat.

Because of her unique and beautiful voice, and her boundless talent, she has been dubbed the “Koyal of Kathiawar” and the “Abida Parvin of Gujrat”. This name for Radadiya has been inspired by Abida Parvin, who is a renowned Pakistani Sufi singer.