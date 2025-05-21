A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was sitting idle at his home one fine day last month when he noticed that his bank balance had reached as many as 36 digits. To Ajit's disbelief, he had become the word's richest person, at least on paper. Read on to know more.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was sitting idle at his home one fine day last month when he noticed that his bank balance had reached as many as 36 digits. To Ajit's disbelief, he had become the word's richest person, at least on paper, with his net worth crossing that of the wealthiest person Elon Musk. But how did all this happen? Let us tell you.

A mind-boggling amount

One day before the said incident, Ajit's account was debited twice, first for Rs 1,800 and then for Rs 1,400. But what unfolded next came as a shocker for not just Ajit but his entire village. His bank balance showed a mind-boggling amount: Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542.

Joy soon turned into worry

Even though Ajit's family was initially happy about the unbelievable sum of money credited, soon after they feared that his account might have been targeted by fraudsters. Ajit then contacted his bank to find out what exactly had happened. The bank told him that the unexpected credit was due to a technical glitch that originated in a branch of the bank in Jammu and Kashmir. Ajit then approached the police and filed an application with the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime division.

Investigation on

The UP Cyber Crime division launched an investigation into the case. Unfortunately for Ajit, his bank account has been frozen by officials as part of the probe.

For some perspective, Elon Musk -- the billionaire owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX -- remains the richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of around Rs 3,07,00,00,00,00,000. This number is just 14 digits, not even close to what Ajit's bank balance had displayed.